Derby County host Sheffield United at Pride Park on Saturday in the 30th round of games in the Championship.

Derby’s abysmal form continued last weekend when they picked up a six consecutive league defeat in a 2-1 loss to Cardiff City. Derby are in the relegation zone.

Sheffield, meanwhile, after coming off a shock 3-0 home defeat to 19th-placed Hull City last week. Chris Wilder's side are second in the points table, two points behind leaders Leeds United and one above third-placed Burnley.

Victory this weekend could see them climb back to the top spot, while a loss could see them drop as low as fourth.

Derby County vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 118th edition of this fixture. Derby trail 50-49.

Sheffield have been dominant in recent editions of this fixture, winning four of the last five games.

The Rams have managed one clean sheet in their last eight competitive games in the fixture.

Derby have conceded as many goals in the second division this season as Sheffield have scored (40) after 29 games.

The Blades have the third-best defensive record in the league, with 21 goals conceded.

Derby County vs Sheffield United Prediction

Derby will have their work cut out if they are to avoid defeat against a much better side. Paul Warne’s men have, however, been far better at home than on the road this season.

Sheffield are the favourites and should bounce back to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: Derby 0-2 Sheffield

Derby County vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Derby’s last five games have featured less than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Sheffield's last four matches.)

