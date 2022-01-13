Derby County vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County are set to play Sheffield United on Saturday at the Pride Park Stadium in the EFL Championship.

Derby County come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Mark Robins' Coventry City in the third round of the FA Cup. A first-half goal from Scottish centre-back Dominic Hyam sealed the deal for Coventry City.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup. A brace from Portuguese winger Daniel Podence and a goal from Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo secured the win for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Derby County vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sheffield United hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Sheffield United beating Derby County 1-0. A late second-half penalty from veteran striker Billy Sharp ensured victory for Sheffield United. Derby County had Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos sent off in the second-half.

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-W-L

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-D

Derby County vs Sheffield United Team News

Derby County

Derby County will be without Polish centre-back Krystian Bielik, while there are doubts over the availability of young midfielder Louie Sibley. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Wayne Rooney is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: Louie Sibley

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jack O'Connell, Scotland international Oli McBurnie and Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

There are doubts over the availability of Scottish midfielder John Fleck, defender Jack Robinson, Algeria international Adlene Guedioura, right-back George Baldock, left-back Enda Stevens and centre-back John Egan.

Injured: Oli McBurnie, Jack O'Connell, Robin Olsen

Doubtful: Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Egan, Adlene Guedioura

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Ryan Allsop, Nathan Byrne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Craig Forsyth, Kamil Jozwiak, Max Bird, Ravel Morrison, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence, Colin Kazim-Richards

Sheffield United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wes Foderingham, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Kyron Gordon, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Morgan Gibbs-White, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster

Derby County vs Sheffield United Prediction

Derby County are currently bottom of the league table, but manager Wayne Rooney deserves immense credit for their performances this season, given the circumstances. The very fact that Derby County still have a chance to stay in the division, despite their points deduction during the start of the campaign, speaks volumes about Rooney's impact at the club.

SPORTbible @sportbible Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is preparing a £50m offer for Championship side Derby County. Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is preparing a £50m offer for Championship side Derby County. https://t.co/iR7N9IGcoX

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. Many expected them to fight for an immediate return to the top-flight, but a poor start to the season did not help their cause. Under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, they have hit a good vein of form.

Sheffield United should win here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Abhinav Anand