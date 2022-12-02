Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2022

Derby County will host Sheffield Wednesday at the Pride Park Stadium on Saturday in another round of League One football.

The home side have found good form of late and are now nearing the playoff spots as they continue their push for a return to the Championship. They were held to a goalless draw by Portsmouth in their last league game before picking up a 2-1 comeback win over Newport County in the FA Cup last weekend.

Derby County sit eighth in the league standings with 29 points from 18 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday are also playing well at the moment and will fancy themselves promotion contenders with the midpoint of the season fast approaching. They beat Shrewsbury Town in their last league outing, with Mark McGuinness scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval.

The Owls sit third in the League One standings, with 40 points from 19 matches. They are just three points behind Plymouth Argyle at the top of the pile and can leapfrog them with a win this weekend.

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 140th meeting between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday. The hosts have won 53 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 45 times.

There have been 41 draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup which ended 3-3.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Sheffield have picked up 19 points on the road in the league this season. Only Ipswich Town have picked up more.

Only two of Derby's five league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Owls have scored 35 league goals this season, the third-most in League One so far.

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Rams are on a four-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins in that period. They are undefeated in their last three home games across all competitions and will hope to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Sheffield are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have, however, won just two of their last five away matches and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last six matchups)

