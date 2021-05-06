Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

An epic relegation six-pointer takes place at Pride Park on Saturday as Derby County host Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the EFL Championship campaign.

The home side were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat away to Swansea City last week. Goals from Morgan Whittaker and Connor Roberts helped the Swans secure a comeback victory after Tom Lawrence had given Derby County the lead.

Sheffield Wednesday secured a goalless draw at home to Nottingham Forest to marginally boost their survival hopes.

A lot rides on the outcome of this game and both sides will give their all to get victory. A win would ensure Sheffield Wednesday's survival in the Championship, while Derby County also need a victory to guarantee their stay in the division.

The Owls are supporting @BluebellWoodCH this weekend with their virtual collection!



Take a look at how you can get involved here 👇#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 6, 2021

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 138 occasions in the past and Derby County have a better record.

The Rams have 53 wins to their name, while Sheffield Wednesday have been victorious in 45 previous matches. There have been 40 drawn matches between the two teams.

Their most recent meeting came on New Year's Day when a lone strike by Callum Paterson was enough to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory.

Derby County's form in the Championship has been dismal in recent months and they are currently on a six-game losing run. Sheffield Wednesday have fared much better, taking seven points from their last five league games.

Derby County form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Derby County

The hosts have five players sidelined by injury. Andre Wisdom (knock), Lee Gregory (hamstring), Jordan Ibe (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL) and Curtis Davies (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Lee Gregory, Andre Wisdom, Krystian Bielik, Cutis Davies, Jordan Ibe

🛣 On the road to recovery 💪



📲 IG: krystianbielik #DCFC pic.twitter.com/8IrWhgv7ya — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 5, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday

Cameron Dawson (knee), Massimo Luongo (knee), Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost van Aken (knock) are injured. Isiah Brown (illness), Tom Lees (ankle) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) have also been ruled out for the Owls.

There are no suspension concerns for Sheffield Wednesday.

Injuries: Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo, Joost van Aken, Tom Lees

Illness: Isiah Brown

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall (GK); Craig Forsyth, Matthew Clarke, George Edmundson, Nathan Bryne; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Kamil Jozwiak, Tom Lawrence, Patrick Roberts; Louie Sibley

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kieran Westwood (GK); Julian Borner, Liam Shaw, Sam Hutchinson; Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelupessy, Liam Palmer; Josh Windass, Kadeem Harris; Callum Paterson

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

With survival hopes riding on the outcome of this game, both managers are likely to exercise caution, particularly Derby County.

We are predicting a share of the spoils in a cagey draw, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday