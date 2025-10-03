Derby County vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Derby County will welcome Southampton to Pride Park Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Derby have won just one of their eight games this season and the visitors have not fared much better with two wins.

Ad

The hosts are winless in their last three league games. They played out a second consecutive draw earlier this week as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Charlton Athletic. They conceded in the 37th minute and Matthew Clarke pulled them level in the 79th minute.

The Saints returned to winning ways after five games in their previous outing, recording a 2-1 away win over Sheffield United. Ross Stewart bagged a second-half brace to help them register a comeback win.

Ad

Trending

Derby County vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 72 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 28 wins. The Saints have 20 wins and 24 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the FA Cup in 2019. After the first match ended in a 2-2 draw, they played out another 2-2 draw in the replay. Derby won 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

Both teams have scored 10 goals in eight league games this season.

Southampton have recorded four wins across all competitions this season, with three of them registered on their travels.

Derby County, meanwhile, are winless at home across all competitions.

The hosts have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture, with that triumph registered on penalties.

Derby have scored and conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four league games.

Ad

Derby County vs Southampton Prediction

The Rams have won just one of their eight league games this season, with that triumph registered away from home last month. Notably, their last two wins in the Championship against the visitors have been registered away from home.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, Curtis Nelson, Rhian Brewster, and Liam Thompson are confirmed absentees, while Dion Sanderson will undergo a late fitness test.

The Saints registered their first win after more than a month on Tuesday and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last six away games in this fixture, scoring at least two goals in four games in that period.

Ad

Welington remains the only absentee for the visitors and Will Still will look to make a few changes to the starting XI here.

Considering the visitors' away record in this season and good away record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Southampton

Derby County vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More