Derby County vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Derby County and Stoke City will be aiming to guarantee their EFL Championship place next term as they lock horns in a thrilling season finale at Pride Park on Sunday. Both sides are at risk of going down as they find themselves within just two points of the relegation zone.

Ad

Derby County picked up three huge points in their race to beat the drop as they secured a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Hull City at the MKM Stadium last weekend.

Before that, the Rams snapped their four-game winless run on April 21 when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Derby have picked up 49 points from their 45 matches so far to sit 19th in the Championship standings, one point and one place below this weekend’s visitors, and just two points above the relegation zone.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Stoke City failed to guarantee their Championship status for another season last time out when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Sheffield United at the bet365 Stadium.

This followed a humbling 6-0 thrashing at the hands of title-chasing Leeds United on April 21, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While Stoke will look to get the job done on the last day of the season, they will need to be at their best at Pride Park, where they have failed to win their last five visits since a 2-0 victory in January 2012.

Ad

Derby County vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 55 wins from the last 149 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Derby County boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up 44 wins since their first meeting in January 1889, while the spoils have been shared on 41 occasions.

Derby County are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, picking up three wins and one draw since the start of March.

Stoke City have failed to win all but one of their last seven away matches, losing five and claiming one draw since mid-February.

Ad

Derby County vs Stoke City Prediction

Derby and Stoke have seen their battle for survival go down to the wire and we expect both sides to take a cautious approach at Pride Park as both sides look to avoid defeat.

That said, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Stoke City

Ad

Derby County vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Stoke’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the fourth of the hosts’ last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More