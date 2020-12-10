Derby County vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Action continues in the EFL Championship this Saturday, and in an all-Midlands clash, Derby County play host to Stoke City.

Under the guidance of interim manager Wayne Rooney, Derby have put together an unbeaten run of four matches, but still sit in 22nd place in the table.

With Stoke City in eighth place, a victory for Rooney’s Rams would be a major boon for the England legend.

Derby County vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Derby began the 2020-21 campaign in horrendous form. They lost five of their opening six games, and were in the midst of a four-match losing streak when boss Philipp Cocu was fired in November.

However, since Wayne Rooney took over as caretaker boss, the Rams have gone four games unbeaten, albeit with three draws and only a single win. Their most recent game saw them draw 0-0 with Brentford.

Stoke, meanwhile, have had a decent start to the 2020-21 season under former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill. They’ve won eight of their opening 17 games, and have tasted defeat on just five occasions. However, one of those occasions was this week, as they were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Historically, results between Derby and Stoke have been largely even. In matches dating back to 1889, Derby have won 53 matches, Stoke have won 42, and there have been 40 draws.

Derby County form guide: L-D-D-W-D

Stoke City form guide: L-D-W-W-L

"It was a very good point for us." 🔐@WayneRooney 🔛 the draw with @BrentfordFC. 📺#BFCvDCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 9, 2020

Derby County vs Stoke City Team News

Derby will likely be without skipper Curtis Davies for this game. He was carried off on a stretcher following an injury against Brentford and Wayne Rooney has stated that it doesn’t look good for him.

The Rams have no other injury concerns, but will be without midfielder Graeme Shinnie, who is suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Curtis Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Graeme Shinnie

Stoke have been suffering with horrendous injury problems recently, and this game will be another one that will likely see them with a depleted squad.

Both Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown were forced off in the recent loss to Cardiff, and neither man is expected to play any part in this weekend’s game. The game will also probably come too soon for Sam Clucas, Harry Souttar, John Obi Mikel, Lee Gregory, Danny Batth, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies and Joe Allen. James McClean is suspended for the match.

However, Michael O’Neill has suggested that both Steven Fletcher and Jordan Thompson may return for this encounter.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown, Sam Clucas, Harry Souttar, John Obi Mikel, Lee Gregory, Danny Batth, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies, Joe Allen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: James McClean

🤕 The boss says he is hopeful he will have some players available from the treatment room on Saturday.#SCFC 🔴⚪ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 9, 2020

Derby County vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matthew Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Krystian Bielik, George Evans, Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight, Morgan Whittaker, Martyn Waghorn

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josef Bursik, Tommy Smith, Ryan Shawcross, James Chester, Morgan Fox, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Jordan Thompson, Tom Ince, Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher, Sam Vokes

Derby County vs Stoke City Prediction

Despite the massive gulf in places in the Championship table, this game should be closer than it seems. Stoke have so many injury issues to deal with that their team may be somewhat makeshift, while Derby have definitely improved under the stewardship of Wayne Rooney.

The Rams may not be able to secure a much-needed victory here, but a draw seems likely, allowing their unbeaten run to continue.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Stoke City