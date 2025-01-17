Derby County vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The action continues in round 27 of the EFL Championship as Derby County and Watford lock horns at Pride Park on Saturday. The Hornets are on a run of three back-to-back victories over the hosts and will head into the weekend looking to extend this streak.

Derby County were dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round as they suffered a disappointing penalty-shootout defeat against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road last Tuesday.

This was in keeping with their recent struggles in the Championship, where they are on a three-game losing streak while conceding six goals and scoring twice since a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

Derby County have picked up 27 points from their 26 Championship games to sit 18th in the league standings, level on points with 19th-placed Stoke City.

Watford, meanwhile, needed an 87th-minute strike from Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium last time out.

Before that, the Hornets were on a four-game losing streak, including a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup third round on January 9.

With 38 points from 26 matches, Watford are currently eighth in the Championship standings but could move level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough in the final playoff spot with a win this weekend.

Derby County vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Derby County boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Derby County have lost all but one of their last five Championship matches, with a 2-1 victory over West Brom on December 26 being the exception.

Watford have failed to win their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since.

Derby County vs Watford Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Derby County and Watford produced a combined 37 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at Pride Park this weekend. However, both sides head into the weekend in similar form and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Derby County 2-2 Watford

Derby County vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in nine of the last 10 clashes between the two teams)

