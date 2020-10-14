Derby County vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County earned their first win of the league season just before the international break, beating Norwich City 1-0 thanks to a late Wayne Rooney free kick.

The games don't get any easier for the Rams though as they take on a Watford side that will be gunning for a win after losing their first game of the Championship campaign to high-flying Reading last time out.

Seven points from their first four games is not a bad return, but Hornets fans will want to push on in their bid to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Derby County vs Watford Head-to-Head

Derby are unbeaten against Watford in their last four meetings, their last loss to the London side coming in February 2013.

The last time the Pride Park outfit lost on home soil to Friday night's opponents was in March 2012.

The Rams have won nine of their last 14 encounters with Watford, suffering just one home loss to them since 2010.

All of their previous 32 match-ups have been in the second tier of English football and overall, County have won 17 of the 42 fixtures ever played between the pair, losing 12 times.

Derby County vs Watford Team News

Philip Cocu made five changes for the Norwich game after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers the week prior and is expected to name a similar line-up this time around.

Martyn Waghorn and Tom Lawrence both returned to training this week but are still big doubts for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Louis Sibley has been linked with a move to Leeds United this week.

Injured: Jordan Ibe, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence

Suspended: None

Since the last game, Watford confirmed striker Danny Welbeck will leave for another club on a free transfer, should he seal a move before EFL deadline day on Friday.

Injured: Etienne Capoue, Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu, Adam Masina, Tom Dele-Bashiru

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Watford Predicted XI

Derby County predicted XI (5-4-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, George Evans, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Duane Holmes, Jason Knight, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Wayne Rooney

Watford predicted XI (4-5-1): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ben Wilmot, Kiko Femenia, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, James Garner, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Derby County vs Watford Prediction

This may be closer than many fans will expect but Watford ultimately look likely to take the win.

The hosts will have seen Reading exploit the Hornets' weaknesses and will look to do the same on Friday but Watford fans will feel that their side has the better side both on paper and on the pitch.

Prediction: Derby County 0-2 Watford