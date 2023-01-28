Derby County vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2023 

Derby County will host West Ham United at Pride Park on Monday (January 30) in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Torquay United before thrashing them 5-0 in the replay. Derby then beat Newport County 2-1 in the second round before beating Barnsley 3-0, with three players getting on the scoresheet.

West Ham, meanwhile, have endured a rather difficult league campaign, finding themselves just outside the drop zone and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup. They beat Brentford 1-0 in the previous round, with Said Benrahma coming off the bench to score the winner.

The visitors beat Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 at this stage of the competition last season and will hope for a similar result again.

Derby County vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 meetings between Derby and West Ham, who lead 27-24.

In their last meeting, the hosts won 2-1, ending a three-game losing streak in the fixture.

Derby are without a clean sheet in their last six games in the fixture.

Only one of West Ham's five league wins this season has come on the road.

The Hammers have conceded 25 goals in the Premier League this season, the fewest of all the teams in the bottom half of the standings.

The Rams have the second-best defensive record in League One this season, conceding just 21 times.

Derby County vs West Ham United Prediction

Derby are on a brilliant six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 14 games across competitions. They have won their last five home games, and the trend should continue.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in six. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 West Ham United

Derby County vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

