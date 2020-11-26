Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wayne Rooney is still searching for his first win as interim manager following Derby County’s 3-0 defeat against Middlesbrough in midweek.

Rooney will be eyeing this game against Wycombe Wanderers as an opportunity to get his club’s first home win of the season and potentially lift them off the foot of the table.

The visitors have claimed eight points in their last five matches, drawing their last two including their goalless draw with Huddersfield Town in midweek.

A win could take them out of the relegation zone for the first time since the opening stages of the season – something that should provide enough motivation for them to get their third victory of the campaign.

Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

Saturday’s game will be the first time the two clubs have ever met in their history.

Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Krystian Bielik was deemed not fit enough to feature for the Rams in midweek but could come back into the side on Saturday.

Interim boss Rooney started the game in midfield and is likely to do the same this weekend.

Meanwhile, he could give the nod to Louie Sibley to lead the line once again.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jordan Ibe, Krystian Bielik, Craig Forsyth

Suspended: None

The Chairboys will be without Uche Ikpeazu and Ryan Tafazoli, who are both out with injury. David Stockdale could return to the bench after recovering from a knock he picked up last week.

Injured: Uche Ikpeazu, Ryan Tafazoli

Doubtful: David Stockdale

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Wayne Rooney, Tom Lawrence, Louie Sibley

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Curtis Thompson, Fred Onyedinma, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

Derby County vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Both Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers boast the worst scoring records in the division, scoring five and six goals respectively. That doesn’t necessarily mean the game will be a low-scoring affair.

The hosts are down on morale and Wycombe, who came into the season with a nothing-to-lose mindset, will see this as a chance to take a big step towards potential survival.

This game has important consequences for the relegation race, even at this stage of the 2020-21 campaign. We are expecting Wycombe to emerge victorious after a tight battle with Derby.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers