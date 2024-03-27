Derby vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

Derby welcome Blackpool to Pride Park for a League One round 41 clash on Friday (March 29).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Northampton last weekend. Sam Hoskins' 23rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Blackpool, meanwhile, lost by the same scoreline at Wigan, with Scott Smith bagging a 26th-minute winner.

The defeat left the Tangerines in ninth spot, having garnered 60 points from 39 games. Derby, meanwhile, are second with 78 points to show for their efforts after 40 games.

Derby vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 77th meeting between the two sides. Derby lead 34-24.

Their most recent clash in October saw Derby win 3-1 away in the reverse fixture.

Blackpool's last five league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Eight of Derby's last 10 home games have been decided by one-goal margins.

The away side has won five of the last seven games in the fixture, including the last three.

Four of Derby's last six games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Derby vs Blackpool Prediction

Derby saw their promotion hopes hit a bump in the road last weekend following a shock defeat at Northampton.

The victory snapped their four-game winning streak, but the Rams remain in second spot. They sit five points behind table-toppers Portsmouth and one ahead of third-placed Bolton - who have a game in hand - in the race for automatic promotion.

Blackpool, meanwhile, suffered relegation from the Championship last season and would have aimed for an instant return at the start of the season. However, the reality has been different, as they have struggled for consistency. Nevertehless, they remain three points behind the playoff spots and will aim for three points.

Derby's home games have been typically keenly contested affairs, so another tight game could be on the cards. Expect Paul Warne's side to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Derby 1-0 Blackpool

Derby vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Derby to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals