Derby vs Carlisle Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Derby County welcome Carlisle to Pride Park for the final matchday of the 2023-24 League One campaign on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory at Cambridge United last weekend. Nathaniel Mendez-Ling's 39th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Carlisle, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Wycombe. They went behind to Garath McCleary's goal in the 15th minute but drew level through Alfie McCalmont in the 28th. Richard Kone restored the Chairboys lead four minutes into the second half before McCleary made sure of the result with 15 minutes to go.

The defeat left the Cumbries rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 30 points from 45 games. Derby, meanwhile, are second with 89 points to show for their efforts.

Derby vs Carlisle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides. Derby lead 9-8.

Their most recent clash in September saw Derby claim a 2-0 away win.

Six of Derby's last seven league games have seen one side fail to score.

There has been exactly one goal scored in the first half in seven of Carlisle's last eight league games.

Derby have won their last five home games.

Eight of Carlisle's last 10 away games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Derby vs Carlisle Prediction

Derby need just one point to guarantee second spot and automatic promotion back to the Championship. The Rams are three points ahead of third-placed Bolton Wanderers. Paul Warne's side will be heavily tipped to claim victory, having won six of their last seven home games.

Carlisle, by contrast, have a different reality, as they are bound to play League Two football next season, with their relegation having been confirmed a few weeks ago. They will return to the fourth tier after just one year back, having managed just one win all season.

Expect Derby to claim all three points with a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Derby 3-0 Carlisle

Derby vs Carlisle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Derby to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Derby to score over 1.5 goals