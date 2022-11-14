Derby vs Torquay Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15, 2022 

Derby County will welcome Torquay United to Pride Park in a FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday (November 15).
The two teams shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw a fortnight ago. William Osula scored a brace to give Derby a two-goal lead away from home, but Will Goodwin's injury time equaliser forced a replay.
Torquay are coming off a 5-1 defeat at home against Chesterfield in the National League. Five players got on the scoresheet to guide the Spireites to victory.
Derby, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback win at MK Dons in League One. Louie Berry put the hosts ahead in the 41st minute, but Haydon Roberts, James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing helped the Rams claim maximum points.
The winner of this tie will face Newport County in the FA Cup second round in November.
Derby vs Torquay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams played out a 2-2 draw, which forced this replah. They also shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate in July 2009.
- Derby returned to winning ways last weekend after a three-game winless run across competitions.
- Torquay have won just one of their last seven games across competitions.
- Four of Derby's last five games have had goals at both ends.
- Torquay's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in the last four.
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel
Derby vs Torquay Prediction
Derby would have been disappointed to squander a two-goal lead against the fifth-tier side.
A return to familiar surroundings gives Paul Warne's side an advantage, although their record of just two wins from their last six home games does not inspire much confidence.
Nevertheless, the Rams should have too much firepower for Torquay and claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Torquay United
Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $200 if your team wins on DraftKings
Derby vs Torquay Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Derby to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here