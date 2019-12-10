Deschamps extends contract as head coach of France

Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps has signed a new contract that will see him lead Les Blues in the World Cup that is set to be held in Qatar in 2022. Deschamps' current contract ran until the end of Euro 2020. But, his new deal has committed him to French national team for another two and a half years.

The news of contract extension was confirmed at a news conference in Paris. France Football Federation has rewarded the Frenchman for his success with the national team. Deschamps led the nation to a World Cup triumph in 2018. The 51-year-old also led the national team to the UEFA Euros final in 2016 but failed to defeat Portugal in the final.

Deschmaps has been in charge of 100 games for France, during which he has managed 65 victories, scoring 196 goals in the process. Consequently, he has been given the task of overseeing the defence of World Cup title in the winter of 2022 in Qatar.

The former French international will next lead his side into Euro 2020. The world champions are grouped alongside defending champions Portugal and Germany in Group H and is already being termed as the group of death.

