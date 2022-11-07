Dessel Sport vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022 

Dessel Sport will host Gent at the Armand Melis Stadium in the sixth round of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday (November 9).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 2-1 victory after extra time against Virton in the qualifiers in September. Gent, meanwhile, received a bye to this round.

Dessel are coming off a 4-1 defeat at home to Franc Borains in the Belgian National Division 1 at the weekend. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw before the visitors ran riot with three unanswered goals in the second.

Gent, meanwhile, claimed a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over defending champions Club Brugge in the Jupiler League. First-half goals from Hugo Cuypers and Michael Ngadeu inspired them to a win to extend their unbeaten run to five games across competitions.

Dessel Sport vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent claimed a 3-1 home win when both teams clashed at this stage of the 1999-2000 Belgian Cup in October 1999.

Dessel have lost six of their last seven home games across competitions, with their sole win coming after extra time.

Gent are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning three.

Dessel have conceded at least twice in five of their last seven games.

Four of Gent's last six games across competitions have seen two goals or less.

Dessel have not scored in four of their last seven home games across competitions.

Dessel Sport vs Gent Prediction

Dessel ply their trade in the third tier of Belgian football, while Gent recently guaranteed European football into the new year and are defending champions of the Belgian Cup.

That highlights the disparity between the two clubs, making Dessel heavy underdogs in the clash. Dessel have not impressed domestically either and are in danger of being relegated to the second tier. Gent should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dessel Sport 0-2 Gent

Dessel Sport vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Dessel failed to score in four of their last seven home games across competitions.)

Tip 3 - Gent to score 2+ goals (Dessel have conceded at least twice in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 4 - Under 2.5 goals

