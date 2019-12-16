Details about Jurgen Klopp's contract extension revealed

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, one of the most instrumental factors behind Jurgen Klopp's decision to extend his contract at Liverpool up to 2024 was his desire to lay a solid foundation at Anfield, which would help ease the changing of the guard at the club once he departs.

FSG want a project in place before Klopp departs

FSG underlined their vision as to how they perceive the next few years to unfold for the club, acknowledging the fact that in years to come, many stars of the current squad will be in the twilight of their careers and that a rebuild of the squad will be inevitable.

Given how impeccable Liverpool's work in the transfer market has been in the past few years, it comes as no surprise that the club have already started identifying young stars and potential successors to their leading performers.

The owners are determined to get a proper system and vision embedded within the environs of the club, so much so that Klopp's side finishing lower down the table in the future would be accepted, as long as the ultimate project that they are working towards remains firmly on course.

Ornstein also mentions that talks over a new deal between Klopp and FSG began in late September, and that it took only a handful of meetings and a few phone calls between the German's representatives and the clubs owners to iron out the finer details of the contract.

Klopp had a few lucrative offers from China but the only approach he listened to was Liverpool's. In fact, the German was so relaxed about the entire situation that he did not involve himself in any discussions personally. Ornstein also went on to confirm that Klopp's contract has no break clause.

