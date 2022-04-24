Details of Ralf Rangnick's dossier on 'selfish' Manchester United players revealed - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will reportedly be given the freedom to inform soon-to-be head coach Erik ten Hag which of the club's players aren't good enough.

The German is set to detail the squad's poor performers

The shocking report from Mirror has detailed how Ten Hag will be given a dossier of names of the players whom Rangnick believes shouldn't be playing for Manchester United.

United's director of football John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold have asked the interim coach to present a rundown of the squad with "no holes barred."

Rangnick joined United as interim manager in December last year and accepted a consultancy role once his reign finished.

The German manager's time in charge has been majorly disappointing, with the Red Devils having exited all cup competitions and seem set to finish outside the top four.

ManUtd Analytics ⚽ @Utd_Analytics



Exposed the Glazers

Exposed the Scouts

Exposed the Medical staff

Exposed the Players



I'm not disrespecting Ole but he covered a lot. Rangnick has exposed the entire organisation.



Love it.



#MUFC

#GlazersOut Ralf Rangnick in 5 months!Exposed the GlazersExposed the ScoutsExposed the Medical staffExposed the PlayersI'm not disrespecting Ole but he covered a lot. Rangnick has exposed the entire organisation.Love it. Ralf Rangnick in 5 months!Exposed the Glazers ✅Exposed the Scouts ✅Exposed the Medical staff ✅Exposed the Players ✅I'm not disrespecting Ole but he covered a lot. Rangnick has exposed the entire organisation. Love it. #MUFC#GlazersOut https://t.co/mczbNOilCQ

He has been appalled by the squad's professionalism at Old Trafford, branding them “selfish, over-inflated, lacking quality and too powerful."

He claims that the Manchester United team have ignored his coaching demands and lack the performance level to contend with high-energy opponents.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Senior sources inside #mufc ’s Carrington training ground say Rangnick has been staggered by the lack of professionalism amongst the first-team squad. [ @sbates_people 🗞 Senior sources inside #mufc’s Carrington training ground say Rangnick has been staggered by the lack of professionalism amongst the first-team squad. [@sbates_people]

The former RB Leipzig manager is suggesting to the higher-ups that United need to sign a hungry, motivated, younger profile of players and target long-term signings rather than a quick-fix.

The report details some of the players that Rangnick is less than impressed with. The 63-year-old doesn't rate defensive trio Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

He also has reservations about Victor Lindelof's positioning and decision-making, whilst believing that captain Harry Maguire has carried the burden of United's woeful defensive campaign.

He also believes it's hugely difficult to part ways with a player that cost £80 million.

Rangnick has also lamented the club's recent transfer history in the strikers department, noting the signings of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Odion Ighalo.

He believes these are players that are at the end of their careers and are signings that were made as a temporary fix that won't reap any rewards.

The German does hold a positive view of English duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, either. He thinks ten Hag may be able to get the best out of the forwards, however.

For Rangnick, a striker must be signed and Anthony Martial, who is out on-loan at Sevilla, has been disregarded.

The German coach has stressed the importance of Manchester United making changes now and feels their woes will continue otherwise.

Who can we expect to depart Manchester United?

A huge summer clearout beckons at Old Trafford

The following may be the way in which Ralf Rangnick views the squad:

Contracts expiring: Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Lee Grant, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic

Not good enough: Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial

Rangnick's favorites: Harry Maguire, David de Gea, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Rangnick: "Maybe it's [the booing] still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred, Scotty [McTominay] and Harry [Maguire] are important players and players with the right attitude." 🗣️ Rangnick: "Maybe it's [the booing] still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred, Scotty [McTominay] and Harry [Maguire] are important players and players with the right attitude."

One name on everybody's lips is Cristiano Ronaldo. There is speculation over his future with United likely failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The fact that Rangnick doesn't like the profile of strikers at the club speaks volumes.

Bruno Fernandes signed a new contract last month so he'll certainly be staying. Luke Shaw will also likely be staying given recent rumors of contract talks.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Ralf Rangnick literally said Marcus Rashford can leave Man Utd if he wants to.



This is something I love about this man. Places the club above every single player and says things with all honesty. Zero messing about. Ralf Rangnick literally said Marcus Rashford can leave Man Utd if he wants to.This is something I love about this man. Places the club above every single player and says things with all honesty. Zero messing about.

Marcus Rashford has had a season to forget but Rangnick seems to be banking on the English forward turning things around under ten Hag.

These are just a few names from what promises to be one of the most interesting transfer windows in Manchester United's history under Erik ten Hag this summer.

Edited by S Chowdhury