Devonport City vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Australia Cup

Australia Cup round of 32 fixtures resume this week and in one of the four games kicking off simultaneously on Wednesday, Devonport City will welcome Wellington Phoenix to the Valley Road Ground.

The home team had to go through four rounds of qualifying fixtures to book their place in the round of 32. They began their campaign against Clarence Zebras in the fourth round of qualifiers and in the decisive seventh round fixture, defeated South Hobart FC.

Wellington Phoenix were one of the eight A-League teams that earned direct qualification into this round. This will be their first competitive game of the season.

Devonport have enjoyed a solid run in the National Premier League Tasmania and occupy the top spot in the standings. They are also on a 18-game undefeated streak at the moment and will be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

Devonport City vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Wednesday. This will be the first game against a New Zealand-based team for the hosts.

Devonport City form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide (all competitions): N/A

Devonport City vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Devonport City

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the Strikers.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wellington Phoenix

The Yellow Army have traveled to Tasmania without club captain Alex Rufer and striker David Ball. The two players are dealing with injuries at the moment and were not able to recover in time for the game.

New signings Bozhidar Kraev, Kosta Barbarouses, Steven Ugarkovic and Lucas Mauragis have traveled with the team and might be able to make their debut for the club in this game.

Injured: Alex Rufer, David Ball.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Devonport City vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XIs

Devonport City (4-3-3): Keegan Smith (GK); Dominic Smith, Max Reissig, Connor Parke, Kieran Mulraney; Aaron Kidmas, Fahim Moradi, Taylor Last; Joel Stone, Roberto Fernandez, Brody Denehey

Wellington Phoenix (4-4-2): Oliver Sail (GK); Finn Surman, Scott Wootton, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne; Sam Sutton, Bozhidar Kraev, Kosta Barbarouses, Steven Ugarkovic; Ben Waine, Oskar van Hattum

Devonport City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

A-League teams usually do well against lower-tier sides in the Australia Cup and the same is expected to hold true here. The home team are in good touch at the moment and are expected to put up a good fight, though a win for them seems unlikely.

Prediction: Devonport City 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

