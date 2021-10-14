Diables Noirs vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

Diables Noirs entertain Orlando Pirates in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round fixture on Friday at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat.

This will be the first leg meeting between the two sides for a place in the second phase of the competition. This will be the first game of the campaign for the visitors, while the hosts took part in the first preliminary round and overcame Bumamuru FC.

They defeated the Burundi-based side, scoring a goal at home in the two-legged fixture, to secure a 1-0 win on aggregate.

Diables Noirs vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

Orlando Pirates have taken on a Congolese side just twice so far, with both meetings coming against Leopards de Dolisie in the 2013 edition of the CAF Champions League. They were winless in the group stage fixtures against them.

Diables Noirs form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Diables Noirs vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Diables Noirs

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

Zakhele Lepasa has not played a single game in 2021 and is expected to remain on the sidelines. Thembinkosi Lorch was also ruled out with a shoulder injury last month and is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year. Richard Ofori also struggled with an injury before the international break and faces a late fitness test.

Of the five players that took part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week, everyone except Vincent Pule has returned in good shape and is in contention to make the trip to Congo. The South Africa international's situation will be monitored and he faces a late fitness test to determine his eligibility for the game.

Injured: Zakhele Lepasa, Thembinkosi Lorch

Doubtful: Richard Ofori, Vincent Pule

Suspended: None

Diables Noirs vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Diables Noirs Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giscard Mavoungou; Hernest Briyock Malonga, Francis Beny Nzaba, Abedi Debaba Masudi, Chikito Kwenge Matoka; Prince Claud Marie Désiré Obongo, Beh Ahmed Ouattara, Carof Bakoua; Carl Wunda Ngana, Jérémie Mumbere, Kirenge Piscas Muhindo

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Gabadinho Mhango

Diables Noirs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Both sides have struggled to find the back of the net in their recent outings. With players fresh from the international break, we expect it to be a slow game and a low-scoring affair.

Also Read

A stalemate appears to be the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Diables Noirs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Peter P