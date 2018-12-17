×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Did Manchester United make a blunder by offering Chris Smalling a new contract?

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
276   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:33 IST

Chris Smalling should not have been offered a new contract extension
Chris Smalling should not have been offered a new contract extension

Manchester United ended the week before last with a crushing 4-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford. However, things went from bad to worse as they lost 2-1 to Valencia midweek and suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of old rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

They made a lot of mistakes on the field in these two heavy defeats and also made another glaring one off the field by offering center-back Chris Smalling a new contract extension.

By signing this new contract extension, Smalling is tied to United till June 2022 with an option for extending it for one year. This mistake should not have made by the United board especially since the club is going through one of its biggest defensive crisis in contemporary times. Smalling is not the best center-back going around- far from it- he does not even warrant a place in the United starting XI.

Sure, the former Fulham man has had some good games in the recent past, leading United's defense with aplomb along with Swede Victor Lindelof but the worrying fact is that the Red Devils have just two clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Smalling has often made errors and left the center of defense open and David de Gea to himself. United do not deserve such average players and offering him a new contract extension goes against the philosophy that Jose Mourinho is trying to imbibe at the club.

Smalling is good enough to play at smaller clubs but surely has no place at Old Trafford. What this move effectively does is tell other non-performing players at Manchester United that no matter how they perform, they will be rewarded with lucrative contracts just on account of them having been faithful to the club for a long time.

Manchester United need to do away with players such as Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian if they want to go ahead in the right direction. By making these players stay, the Red Devils are acting like a small club.

If there are to be any fruitful European endeavors in the future, United need to sign world-class players and not those who are bits-and-pieces stars at most. Jose Mourinho needs to let his ruthlessness reflect in the transfer business.

By offering Smalling a high-paying new contract, United are not freeing up the wage bill that they will be needing if they sign Milan Skriniar or Kalidou Koulibaly in January.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Phil Jones Chris Smalling Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football Anfield Stadium
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Manchester United news: Juan Mata ready to sign a new...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Man Utd hand Smalling new contract
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: World record £100m bid...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: 3 Key Battles
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool beat...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star to sign a new deal
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: Manchester United player...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: 4 errors from Jose...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us