Didier Deschamps believes Manchester United situation is affecting Paul Pogba 'mentally'

Didier Deschamps claimed to believe Paul Pogba's current situation at Manchester United is affecting his performances, following France's 2-0 loss to Finland earlier this week.

Deschamps' side fell to a dismal defeat in Paris against the nation 55th in FIFA's world rankings, with stars like Pogba, Lucas Digne and Olivier Giroud on the pitch.

Pogba hasn't enjoyed the kind of start to the 2020/21 season he would've hoped for at Manchester United, starting just four Premier League games so far.

The 27-year-old was a noticeable underperformer for France in the international friendly. Deschamps has since acknowledged that to RMC Sport, by stating that the Manchester United man isn't at his best.

“He’s not at his best, obviously. I knew that before. That game was meant to get him some rhythm. He knew he’d only have 60 minutes. It’s hard to take positives. Obviously Paul isn’t in the best period. Like all players who don’t have a positive situation in their club, they’re impacted mentally as well. I know him well enough. It can happen at some point, to anyone. They know the high level, the pride of being able to turn up. I then have decisions to make when taking into account the other players too. He knows that.”

Pogba is currently being outshone by Fred and Scott McTominay at Manchester United, and is subsequently being snubbed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The international break would be a great time to rediscover some form heading into a hectic winter period, but Pogba didn't look promising against Finland.

However, the midfield star put on a much better display on Saturday, as France defeated Portugal 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Paul Pogba put his Manchester United woes behind him in Portugal win

Pogba lined up against Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes on the night, and was on the triumphant side. N'Golo Kante's 53rd-minute goal was enough to seal all three points for Les Blues in Lisbon.

Like his team, Pogba registered a much-improved display in the midfield as he played the full 90 minutes.

Pogba maintained an 88% pass accuracy, as well as completing both of his attempted take-ons and drawing four fouls.

It was a bright performance and hopefully something he can use to harvest confidence from as he heads back to Manchester United.