×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Didier Deschamps explains why he did not pick Alexandre Lacazette in the French squad

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.57K   //    09 Oct 2018, 13:53 IST

Lacazette celebrates with teammates after scoring against Fulham
Lacazette celebrates with teammates after scoring against Fulham

Alexandre Lacazette was left out of the French squad that won the World Cup in Russia. At the time, his exclusion was more or less justifiable given the fact that France had an abundance of attacking wealth. Moreover, Lacazette did not have a thoroughly impressive debut season with Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, the Frenchman has regained his goalscoring form and has scored 5 goals already this season. In the last weekend, he scored twice in Arsenal's 5-1 drubbing of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Subsequently, the ex-Lyon striker was tipped to make a return to the international side following a string of impressive performances. However, Didier Deschamps had other ideas and has now said that Lacazette needs to continue his good work at Arsenal.

Lacazette had also missed France's games against Germany and Netherlands in September. The striker could feel hard done by Deschamps' latest decision to exclude him from the upcoming games as well.

Didier Deschamps has now revealed the reason behind Lacazette's exclusion to Get French Football News.

"There is competition for each position,"
"When the players who were at the World Cup are performing well… It is not a question of type of player, but of position."

Lacazette's exclusion from the squad is a tactical one according to Didier Deschamps.

"I need balance in the squad and he is a central attacker."
"He must continue."

The French team has often lined up with Olivier Giroud operating up front as the target man. With pace on either side of him (Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele) and Griezmann in a no.10 role, Giroud holds the ball up and brings his teammates into play. Giroud is able to accomplish this thanks to his build.

At 175 cms tall, Lacazette does not provide the same skill set that Giroud offers and as a result, he does not fit into the current system which is something that has been working quite well for Les Bleus.

It looks like Lacazette will need to get his head down and keep working hard to earn a place in the international setup.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal France Football Alexandre Lacazette Didier Deschamps Unai Emery
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Twitter reacts as Didier Deschamps defends Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Alexandre Lacazette reveals the things he needs to do to...
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps and his water carriers
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Olivier Giroud, the unsung hero 
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
What if the Seven Deadly Sins were footballers?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal swept aside Fulham 5-1 at the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal legend chooses between Lacazette and Aubameyang
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us