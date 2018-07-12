Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Diego Maradona's top 3 goals in the World Cup

Víctor R. López
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
97   //    12 Jul 2018, 17:11 IST

Soccer - Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona - 1986 World Cup

Argentina's 1986 World Cup hero, Diego Armando Maradona, scored eight goals in his FIFA World Cup career with Argentina from 1982 to his controversial fall in the 1994 tournament in the United States.

Maradona contributed for Argentina's second championship and the last one so far in 1986 when he scored five goals and dished five assists in the Carlos Salvador Bilardo squad, which won the tournament after a 3-2 win in the final over Germany.

Maradona's most memorable goal came against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, when he scored after a fantastical display of ability and dribbling to put the score 2-0, adding to his "hand of God" goal to open up the score.

After his fantastic and controversial display versus England, the semifinals put Belgium in Argentina and Maradona's road to immortality. Maradona delivered again with a brace, with another memorable goal against the European squad and sealed a 2-0 victory for Argentina to advance to its third World Cup final, the second in eight years after its 1978 success on home soil.

It is time to rank Maradona's best goals under the FIFA World Cup umbrella. Out of El Pelusa's eight goals for Argentina in the biggest stage, let's list the top 3 for the Argentinian maestro, the best player to ever play in the Albiceleste shirt.

#3 Argentina versus Greece / 1994 World Cup

Soccer - World Cup USA '94 - Group D - Argentina v Greece
Argentina vs. Greece - 1994 World Cup

Maradona's return to World Cup duty was in 1994 when the World Cup arrived in the United States. Argentina had a fantastic team and with the likes of Sergio Goycochea, Oscar Ruggeri, Diego Pablo Simeone, Fernando Redondo, Claudio Caniggia and Gabriel Omar Batistuta, the squad, directed by Alfio Basile, was a clear favorite to win its third trophy home and tie Brazil, Italy, and Germany with three World Cup wins apiece.

Argentina's 1994 World Cup started off great, with a brilliant offensive display, included a hat-trick by Batistuta.

Maradona scored the third goal of the 4-0 win in the debut with a stunning left-foot shot after a fantastic collective play.


Maradona's last goal in the World Cup was on 21 June of 1994. The goalkeeper for the Greek side was Antonis Minou.

The Argentinian returned to his goalscoring habits in the World Cup after eight years. He couldn't score any goals for Argentina in the World Cup since his excellent match against Belgium in the 1986 World Cup semifinals, which was his most significant game in the 1986 campaign.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Diego Maradona
