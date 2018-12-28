Difference between Pogba under Mourinho and Paul Pogba under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba is totally changed following the departure of Jose Mourinho

A few months ago, there were a number of reports in front of us where it was claimed that Paul Pogba had lost his value, Pogba is overrated, and every day the world woke up to a new story about the departure of Paul Pogba. The awful relationship with Jose might force him to rethink over his future at Old Trafford.

But, now times have taken an about turn, Mourinho got himself fired. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the Manchester United caretaker manager. If the last two matches are of any indication, Pogba is playing better football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United has won their both matches under Gunnar Solskjaer where they have played more eye-catching football. Pogba has turned out to be the protagonist character in both matches providing two assists and two goals. Why Pogba failed to provide to that kind performances under Jose Mourinho? Let us find.

Pogba under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United signed Pogba from Juventus with a record-breaking transfer fee. The relationship between Pogba and Mourinho was at its peak. Manchester United won Europa League, Community Shield and League Cup under Mourinho. The controversy between Pogba and Mourinho began when Pogba started to play freely on the pitch. Jose Mourinho always criticised Pogba for his defensive duties. Mourinho always tried to enhance Pogba's defensive qualities, but is Pogba is the central midfielder who likes to attack. The formation of Jose Mourinho suited to Pogba, but the ultra-defensive tactics forced Pogba to play in a defensive role where a player like Lingard or Herrera played his role under Jose Mourinho.

Pogba under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Pogba has played only two games under Ole, but these two games are enough to reflect his character on the ball. In both matches, Pogba worked hard, but not in the form of defensive duties. Ole fielded a perfect line-up both times. There was a player like Herrera or Fred who played the role of a bridge between Pogba and Matic, and the result is in front of us.

Under Mourinho, Pogba had to act as the bridge between attacking-midfielder and defensive- midfielder. Under Ole, Pogba is the attacking midfielder and he gets the support of Herrera or Fred who acts as the bridge right now at the Manchester United lineup. We could expect that a glorious future is waiting for this Manchester United team.

