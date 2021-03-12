Dijon vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Dijon play host to Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

Currently bottom of the table and 12 points from safety, Dijon look doomed to relegation. Meanwhile, Bordeaux are sitting in 15th place.

Bordeaux will look to add to Dijon’s woes, while the hosts aim to pick up a win to give themselves some unlikely hope.

Dijon vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

It’s hardly surprising that Dijon are currently propping up the Ligue 1 table and are 12 points adrift of safety.

They’ve won just two games all season and are currently on their worst run of the campaign, having lost eight matches in a row.

Dijon have only scored 19 goals all season, managing only six during that recent bad run. Essentially, boss David Linares may well be going for damage control more than anything at this point.

Bordeaux are on a bad run themselves, albeit not as bad as Dijon’s.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s side have not won a league game since 24 January and have lost six of their last seven matches.

They have been suffering due to narrow margins. Their last defeat was a 0-1 loss to title-contenders Paris St. Germain, while Metz beat them in the game before that thanks to an injury-time winner.

When these sides played earlier in the season, Bordeaux came away with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Dijon have not beaten this weekend’s opponents in their last six meetings.

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Bordeaux form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Dijon vs Bordeaux Team News

Dijon

Dijon have one injury concern for this game. Midfielder Pape Diop Cheikh has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Injured: Pape Diop Cheikh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have a number of injuries to deal with coming into this clash. Four players look set to miss out, while experienced defender Laurent Koscielny is suspended.

Injured: Paul Baysse, Dilane Bakwa, Toma Basic, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Laurent Koscielny

Dijon vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (5-3-2): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Ngonda Muzinga, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe, Bersant Celina, Mama Balde, Roger Assale

Bordeaux predicted XI (3-5-2): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Loris Benito, Youssouf Sabaly, Mehdi Zerkane, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jean-Michael Seri, Remi Oudin, Samuel Kalu, Hwang Ui-Jo

Dijon vs Bordeaux Prediction

Despite their poor run of results recently, Bordeaux haven’t been performing terribly by any means.

That’s in stark contrast to Dijon, who almost seem resigned to their fate at this point. With that in mind, we expect Bordeaux to bounce back in this encounter.

Prediction: Dijon 0-2 Bordeaux