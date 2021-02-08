Dijon vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

In an all-Ligue 1 tie in the round of 64 of the Coupe de France, Dijon play host to Lille on Wednesday.

League-leaders Lille are on a lengthy unbeaten run, meaning that 19th-place Dijon will need to spring quite the upset if they want to beat them.

However, if Christophe Galtier decides to make changes to his side, they could be more vulnerable to the Ligue 1 strugglers.

Dijon vs Lille Head-to-Head

After struggling massively to begin the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, Dijon are once again on a lengthy winless run.

Their last victory came over Nimes on 23 December, and since then they’ve drawn three and have lost their last four matches.

This weekend was a big disappointment for them. They slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Montpellier, despite taking the lead early in the first half through Senou Coulibaly.

Meanwhile, Lille have won their last seven games, a run that’s taken them to the top of Ligue 1.

They’ve lost just twice during the current campaign, and have only dropped points in eight of their 24 matches.

Advertisement

Most notably, Canadian forward Jonathan David has been on fire for Les Dogues, scoring five goals in his last five games.

These two sides faced off as recently as 31 January, with Lille winning 1-0 through a Yusuf Yazici goal. However, a year ago, Dijon beat Lille 1-0 in a match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Dijon form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Lille form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Dijon vs Lille Team News

Dijon

Dijon will be without striker Roger Assale and attacker Yassine Benzia. Both men are set to return later in February from nagging injuries.

Meanwhile, defender Senou Coulibaly is set to miss out due to suspension.

Injured: Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille

Striker Burak Yilmaz is Lille’s only injury concern right now. He’s been sidelined with a calf injury and should return later in the month.

Injured: Burak Yilmaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Dijon vs Lille Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Racioppi, Fouad Chafik, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Ngonda Muzinga, Didier Ndong, Wesley Lautoa, Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye, Eric Ebimbe, Moussa Konate, Frederic Sammaritano

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Luiz Araujo, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Isaac Lihadji, Timothy Weah, Jonathan David

Dijon vs Lille Prediction

Despite Lille boss Christophe Galtier likely making multiple changes for this game, it’s hard to imagine the league leaders slipping up.

Their squad is deep enough to get past strugglers Dijon, who look thoroughly bereft of confidence right now, particularly after the weekend’s collapse.

We expect a comfortable Lille win here.

Prediction: Dijon 0-2 Lille