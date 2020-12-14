Dijon vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

It's the clash of teams at the opposite end of the table as first-placed Lille travel to the Stade Gaston Gerard on Wednesday to face last-placed Dijon in Ligue 1.

With eight victories and just a single defeat from 14 games thus far, the 2011 French champions have made a bright start to the campaign, setting an early-season pace.

They're level with Lyon at the top of the table, but ahead on goal difference, and one point clear of holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille's impressive run in the league is further accentuated when you see they've scored the most goals in the top-flight after PSG with 26. They also hold the joint-best defensive record, conceding only 10 times.

Christophe Galtier's side can smell blood in the Dijon waters already, with the Owls struggling big time and looking increasingly likely to go down next summer.

They've won just once from 14 games - a shock 3-1 defeat to Nice on the road, two weeks ago - and lost seven times to remain rooted at the foot of the table.

Dijon vs Lille Head-To-Head

In 10 meetings between the sides, Lille hold the clear advantage with seven victories compared to Dijon's meager two. Last season, they shared the spoils with a pair of 1-0 home victories in Ligue 1.

Dijon Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-D

LOSC Lille Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Dijon vs Lille Team News

Dijon have a clean bill of health going into the tie, so manager Stephane Jobard has all the key players available for the clash. Centre-back Jonathan Panzo has four yellow cards to his name, and if he's booked again on Wednesday, he will miss the clash with Monaco at the weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

There are no notable absentees for the visitors, who boast a full-strength squad ahead of this game. Zeki Celik is the only player set to miss out through injury.

Injured: Zeki Celik

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dijon vs Lille Predicted XI

Dijon (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi; Sacha Boey, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Ngonda Muzinga; Jordan Marie, Didier Ndong; Eric Ebimbe, Bersant Celina, Frederic Sammaritano; Moussa Konate.

Lille (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinaldo Mandava; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz.

Dijon vs Lille Prediction

It's going to take a monumental effort from out-of-sorts Dijon to stop this Lille juggernaut, as they are in an imperious form at the moment.

Barring a stunning collapse from the visitors, Lille are expected to canter through this encounter and take all three points back home.

Prediction: Dijon 0-3 Lille