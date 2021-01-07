Dijon vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Dijon face off with Andre Villas-Boas’ Marseille in Ligue 1 action at the Stade Gaston Gérard on Saturday.

After finishing as runners-up in Ligue 1 last season, Marseille currently sit in fifth place.

Dijon, meanwhile, are languishing in the Ligue 1 drop zone, as they sit in 18th place going into the weekend.

Dijon vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Dijon have found life in Ligue 1 extremely challenging during the current campaign. They’ve picked up just two wins in their opening 18 games, and it took them until 29 November to claim a victory.

In fact, Dijon current run of three draws, one win and two losses in their last six games is actually one of their better sequences thus far. Their most recent game saw them draw 0-0 with Reims.

The big struggle for Stephane Jobard’s side has been with scoring goals. Their haul of 12 is comfortably the lowest in Ligue 1 at the moment.

Marseille, meanwhile, have had their own ups and downs in the current campaign. Andre Villas-Boas’ side went on a run of six straight wins between 17 October and 12 December, and were beginning to look like title contenders.

However, since then they’ve won just one of their last four matches, a 3-1 victory over Montpellier this week. Overall though, Marseille are a dangerous outfit, with forward Florian Thauvin enjoying an excellent campaign so far.

Advertisement

The last few games between these two sides have largely favored Marseille. Dijon secured a 0-0 draw last September, but Marseille have won four of the last six clashes between the two.

Dijon form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Marseille form guide: W-L-D-L-W

🚨Arrêtez-tout, on a 𝙡'𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚̂𝙩 𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣😲😱



Définissez en 𝘂𝗻 𝗲́𝗺𝗼𝗷𝗶 cette🎬d'Anthony Racioppi⤵️



Le résumé 📽️➡️https://t.co/pBdcte4Sut#SDRDFCO pic.twitter.com/zUzrXccuHc — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) January 7, 2021

Dijon vs Marseille Team News

Dijon

Dijon have an almost full-strength squad for this game, with only three injury concerns. Anibal Chala is out with a groin injury, while Roger Assale and Yassine Benzia are both in doubt.

Injured: Anibal Chala

Doubtful: Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille have two injury concerns for this game. Midfielder Morgan Sanson and left-back Jordan Amavi are both unavailable, but should be back at some point in January. Meanwhile, midfielder Valentin Rongier is available again following a one-match suspension.

Injured: Morgan Sanson, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

𝙎𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 in to say "good morning" to 𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒔 and 𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒔 only ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/uFhfJn2UbR — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

Dijon vs Marseille Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Bruno Manga, Senou Coulibaly, Ngonda Muzinga, Didier Ndong, Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye, Eric Ebimbe, Bersant Celina, Frederic Sammaritano, Mama Balde

Marseille predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara, Dimitri Payet, Kevin Strootman, Florian Thauvin, Valere Germain

Dijon vs Marseille Prediction

Despite pulling off some better results recently, this looks like a tough game for Dijon. They don’t appear to have the firepower to really hurt Marseille. It is also difficult to imagine their defence keeping out the likes of Thauvin and Payet.

With Marseille regaining some of their mojo following their win over Montpellier this week, an away victory seems most likely here.

Prediction: Dijon 0-2 Marseille