Dijon vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday presents a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade Gaston Gerard between Dijon and Metz.
Bottom club Dijon are now officially doomed to relegation, 17 points away from safety. Meanwhile, Metz have slipped to 10th following a poor recent run.
Can Metz pick up their first win in some time, or will Dijon give themselves some pride by achieving a victory?
Dijon vs Metz Head-to-Head
Dijon managed to break a run of 12 losses by upsetting Nice 2-0 on 18 April, but were quickly brought down to earth last weekend.
David Linares’ side were hammered 5-1 by Rennes and will now be spending the 2021-22 campaign in Ligue 2.
Their atrocious form has seen them concede 61 goals while scoring only 23, making them a worthy basement club.
Meanwhile, Metz have been in poor form in their own right. After their win over Bordeaux on 27 February, it looked like they had an outside hope of European qualification.
However, they have not won a game since, and have picked up just two points from a possible 21.
Their most recent match saw them fall 1-3 to Paris St. Germain – meaning Frederic Antonetti’s side will see this one as a must-win.
The last time these sides played, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Interestingly, there have been four red cards in the past six meetings between Dijon and Metz.
Dijon form guide: L-L-L-W-L
Metz form guide: L-L-L-D-L
Dijon vs Metz Team News
Dijon
Four Dijon players remain sidelined with injuries, including midfielder Didier Ndong.
Injured: Sacha Boey, Moussa Konate, Didier Ndong, Ngonda Muzinga
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Metz
Boubakar Kouyate has been suspended for Metz, while a further four players are set to miss out with injuries.
Injured: Vincent Pajot, Warren Tchimbembe, Opa Nguette, Manuel Cabit
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Boubakar Kouyate
Dijon vs Metz Predicted XI
Dijon predicted XI (5-3-2): Saturnin Allagbe, Fouad Chafik, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Anibal Chala, Yassine Benzia, Jordan Marie, Bersant Celina, Aboubakar Kamara, Roger Assale
Metz predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Thomas Delaine, Vagner, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka
Dijon vs Metz Prediction
Metz have been on a downward slide of late, but they definitely have the talent to turn this slump around, and this might be the perfect game for them.
Given they have already been relegated, Dijon have nothing but pride to play for – and that may not be enough.
With that in mind, a Metz victory seems likely.
Prediction: Dijon 0-1 Metz