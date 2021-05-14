Dijon vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This weekend sees a high-stakes match in Ligue 1 between Dijon and Nantes at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

Dijon are in 20th place and have already been relegated, while Nantes are in 18th position and are desperate to avoid the same fate.

Can Nantes pick up three huge points or will Dijon upset them and condemn them to a likely relegation playoff?

Dijon vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Dijon’s relegation has been confirmed for some time now and they are cut adrift at the bottom of Ligue 1 with just 18 points to their name.

A lack of goals has been a major contributing factor to their demise. They’ve scored just 24 goals all season and their form has been woeful, with one win in their last 16 games.

In all honesty, quite how boss David Linares has avoided losing his job is a massive question mark.

Meanwhile, Nantes looked almost as doomed as Dijon a few weeks ago. However, three wins on the bounce have given them real hope of survival.

They’re still in 18th – the relegation playoff spot – but are just one point behind Lorient and Strasbourg, and two behind Bordeaux.

That means that if results go their way this weekend and they win here, they could end the weekend as high as 15th and would likely be safe.

The last match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. But overall, results have favored Nantes, who have only lost one of their last six meetings with Dijon.

Dijon form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Nantes form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Dijon vs Nantes Team News

Dijon

Bersant Celina is suspended for Dijon, who are also likely to be missing a total of six players with various injuries.

Injured: Sacha Boey, Anibal Chala, Wesley Lautoa

Doubtful: Pape Diop Cheikh, Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia

Suspended: Bersant Celina

Nantes

Nantes will be buoyed going into this game in the knowledge that they have no players unavailable to them right now.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon vs Nantes Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Saturnin Allagbe, Fouad Chafik, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Ngonda Muzinga, Jordan Marie, Didier Ndong, Mihai-Alexandru Dobre, Eric Ebimbe, Mounir Chouiar, Mama Balde

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girrotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Ludovic Blas, Imran Louza, Pedro Chirivella, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani, Kalifa Coulibaly

Dijon vs Nantes Prediction

With Dijon in absolutely shocking form and Nantes fighting tooth and nail for their survival, it would be a surprise if this game didn’t go Nantes’ way.

They have really improved their form in recent weeks, winning their last three games. Faced with an already-relegated team in Dijon, they will be hopeful.

Whether Nantes survive is still a question, but they should probably pick up three points here.

Prediction: Dijon 0-2 Nantes