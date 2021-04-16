Dijon vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This Sunday sees a showdown in Ligue 1 between Dijon and Nice at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

Currently at the bottom of the table, Dijon look doomed for relegation to Ligue 2. Nice, on the other hand, have recently climbed up the table and now sit in 9th place.

Can Nice hand Dijon their 13th loss in a row? Or will Ligue 1’s bottom club pull off an upset?

Dijon vs Nice Head-to-Head

Since the turn of the year, Dijon have essentially been on one of the worst runs in Ligue 1 and European football.

The team began 2021 with three straight draws, which helped them move to 18th on the table.

However, an awful run of twelve straight defeats has left them rock bottom, 13 points adrift of 19th place Nantes.

Dijon's biggest problem is their lack of goals. The team also concedes far too many, which suggests that David Linares' side are doomed.

Nice, meanwhile, suffered a slide of their own during the season.

Advertisement

A run of three wins in 17 games left them down in 16th place. The team looked like they might be sucked into a relegation battle.

However, since February 26th, they’ve won four games and drawn two while losing none. The run has elevated Adrian Ursea’s side up to a comfortable 9th, meaning their season should end in solid fashion.

Dijon have some hope coming into this game. They defeated Nice 1-3 earlier this season on November 29th. In the last six meetings between the two sides, Dijon have won thrice.

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Nice form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Dijon vs Nice Team News

Dijon

Dijon have four players unavailable for this game. Ngonda Muzinga, Frederic Sammaritano and Mounir Chouiar are sidelined with injuries, while Didier Ndong has been ruled out with illness.

Injured: Ngonda Muzinga, Frederic Sammaritano, Mounir Chouiar, Didier Ndong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice

Advertisement

Nice are still without Dante and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who have been ruled out until the end of the season. Youcef Atal and Hicham Boudaoui are also expected to miss out.

Injured: Dante, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Youcef Atal, Hicham Boudaoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🦅 Named Aiglon Crédit Agricole of the match, William #Saliba was once again impeccable on Sunday against Reims (0-0) ❤️🖤 #OGCNSDR pic.twitter.com/D3d5YnfmoH — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) April 12, 2021

Dijon vs Nice Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Saturnin Allagbe, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Manga, Wesley Lautoa, Sacha Boey, Bersant Celina, Jordan Marie, Anibal Chala, Eric Ebimbe, Aboubakar Kamara, Mama Balde

Nice predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, William Saliba, Hassane Kamara, Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Khephren Thuram, Rony Lopes, Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Dijon vs Nice Prediction

Given their current run of form, it’s hard to predict anything but another loss for Dijon.

David Linares’ side seem short of confidence, while Nice have improved as of late with the likes of Dolberg, Gouiri and Maurice performing well.

Therefore, an away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Dijon 0-2 Nice