Dijon vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Ligue 1 strugglers Dijon face off with bottom club Nimes on Sunday afternoon.

This is a battle of Ligue 1’s basement dwellers, as both Dijon and Nimes are currently on 15 points, seven away from safety.

If either team picks up a win here, it would be huge for their survival efforts and a psychological boost going into the last few months of the season.

Dijon vs Nimes Head-to-Head

Dijon’s horrendous run continued last weekend, as they fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Montpeller despite taking an early lead.

A 1-0 loss to Lille in the Coupe de France on Wednesday wasn’t the worst result possible, but it does mean that Dijon have not won in eight consecutive matches.

With just 17 goals scored thus far, David Linares’ side are comfortably Ligue 1’s worst side in front of goal.

Nimes, on the other hand, have scored three more goals, but their issue has been in defense. Les Crocodiles have somehow managed to concede 51 in 23 games, making them one of the worst defensive sides in Europe.

With just one win in their last 13 matches, Nimes are also in the midst of a horrendous run of form. Their most recent league match saw them fall 3-4 at the hands of Monaco.

Advertisement

So who does this game favor? Recent results between the two sides have been mixed. However, it is notable that Dijon picked up a win over Nimes in December, running out 1-3 victors.

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Nimes form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Dijon vs Nimes Team News

Dijon

Dijon will be without Roger Assale and Yassine Benzia for this game, as both men remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes

Nimes will be without four players for this match. Sidy Sarr, Loick Landre, Clement Depres and Antoine Valerio are all expected to miss out.

Injured: Sidy Sarr, Loick Landre, Clement Depres, Antoine Valerio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Dijon vs Nimes Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Bruno Manga, Senou Coulibaly, Ngonda Muzinga, Wesley Lautoa, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe, Mounir Chouiar, Bersant Celina, Mama Balde

Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Anthony Briancon, Florian Miguel, Birger Meling, Adrian Cubas, Yassine Benrahou, Lucas Deaux, Niclas Eliasson, Zinedine Ferhat, Moussa Kone

Dijon vs Nimes Prediction

To be frank, both of these sides seem doomed to relegation at this stage. However, Dijon have a better shot at picking up three valuable points here, purely because Nimes’ defense has been so bad this season.

We expect Dijon to earn a narrow home win in this fixture.

Prediction: Dijon 2-0 Nimes