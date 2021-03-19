Dijon vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees struggling Dijon play host to Reims in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

Currently rock bottom of the table, Dijon look doomed to relegation to Ligue 2, while mid-table Reims are currently safe in 13th position.

Reims will look to pick up a confidence-boosting win, while Dijon aim to break their horrendous losing streak.

Dijon vs Reims Head-to-Head

Dijon are currently in the midst of a truly horrific run. They’ve lost their last nine Ligue 1 games in a row and are now 13 points from safety.

David Linares’ side can’t seem to stop leaking goals – they’ve let in 23 in that nine-game run, giving them a total of 50 conceded for the season.

But more worryingly, they’re completely toothless in front of goal with just 20 scored all season.

Meanwhile, Reims are currently on their best run of the season. Since 16 December, David Guion’s side have lost just twice in Ligue 1, with their last defeat coming on 6 February.

The run has largely been built on the back of a solid defense, with Reims conceding just eight goals since the turn of the year.

However, the form of top scorer Boulaye Dia should be worrying. He hasn’t found the net in a league game since 9 January.

The last game between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw on 6 January, but prior to that, results have been mixed. Reims have won two of the last six meetings, while Dijon have won one and there have been three draws.

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Reims form guide: D-D-D-W-D

Dijon vs Reims Team News

Dijon

Dijon have just one player – Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye – likely to miss out on this match with injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye

Suspended: None

Reims

Reims have a full strength squad to call upon for this match, with no injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon vs Reims Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Racioppi, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Sacha Boey, Didier Ndong, Wesley Lautoa, Bersant Celina, Ngonda Muzinga, Moussa Konate, Mama Balde

Reims predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Xavier Chavalerin, Marshall Munetsi, Valon Berisha, Nathanael Mbuku, Boulaye Dia, Mathieu Cafaro

Dijon vs Reims Prediction

In all honesty, it’s difficult to pick Dijon to come away with anything but a loss in any game they play right now.

David Linares’ side are on one of the worst slides in major European football. Against a side with forwards like Mbuku and Dia, they’re likely to be in trouble this weekend.

We expect a win for Reims.

Prediction: Dijon 0-2 Reims