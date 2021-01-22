Dijon vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Ligue 1 strugglers Dijon play host to Strasbourg in French top-flight action this Sunday afternoon.

Dijon are currently in 19th place in Ligue 1 and look in very real danger of relegation. Strasbourg, meanwhile, are comfortable in 13th place.

Dijon will be desperate to pick up a priceless win, but the likelihood is that they will slump to their 10th defeat of the current campaign.

Dijon vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Dijon have struggled since the beginning of 2020-21, starting the season with four straight losses. By late November, they hadn’t won in 11 games, but finally picked up a win over Nice on 29 November.

Since then, they’ve picked up another seven points, with their lone win coming over Nimes. However, recent games have shown a slight upturn in form, and Dijon are now unbeaten in their last three.

Overall, Dijon have struggled most when it comes to scoring goals. They’ve recorded just 12 since the start of the season, by far the lowest total in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg also started the season poorly. They lost six of their opening seven fixtures, with the outlier being a 1-0 victory over their opponents this weekend.

Thierry Laurey’s side have gradually improved since then. An upturn in form in late November pulled them up the table, and since then they’ve lost just two of their last seven games.

Right now they’re on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Saint-Etienne.

Recent results between these sides have been mixed. There have been four wins for Strasbourg – the most recent in September – and two wins for Dijon.

Dijon form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Dijon vs Strasbourg Team News

Dijon

Dijon will be without forward Roger Assale, who remains sidelined, while left-back Anibal Chala is also a doubt for this game.

Injured: Roger Assale

Doubtful: Anibal Chala

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Lebo Mothiba is a doubt for Strasbourg. Meanwhile, Thierry Laurey will definitely have to do without Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi, Lamine Kone and Mohamed Simakan, all of whom are injured.

Injured: Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi, Lamine Kone, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Dijon vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Dijon predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Bruno Manga, Senou Coulibaly, Ngonda Muzinga, Eric Ebimbe, Didier Ndong, Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye, Bersant Celina, Mama Balde, Moussa Konate

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Eiji Kawashima, Kenny Lala, Alexander Djiku, Stefan Mitrovic, Anthony Caci, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Aholou, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Dijon vs Strasbourg Prediction

Dijon have definitely improved in recent weeks. However, this looks like a tricky game for them against a Strasbourg side that have picked up three impressive wins in their past few games.

We expect a defensive showing from Dijon, but it may not be enough to secure anything from this match.

Prediction: Dijon 1-2 Strasbourg