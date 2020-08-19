Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has been confused about the absence of midfielder Scott McTominay from the Manchester United starting lineup since the restart. The 23-year-old has started just four games since the restart in all competitions.

Speaking of the midfielder Berbatov told Betfair,

"I would like to see Scott McTominay get back in the team. But United need more depth, Ole made his first substitution very late last night when things weren’t going well"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 87th minute in the Europa League semi-final as compared to Sevilla who made their first change in the 57th minute. The Manchester United manager has also been reluctant in using his bench since the restart.

It does show he trusts his first eleven a lot, but maybe it shows he doesn’t trust his bench so much. There will be lots of games next season, and they need to have the squad to be ready. I find McTominay’s situation really strange. He is fit and ready, he got his contract extension, but he doesn’t play.

The Bulgarian thinks McTominay is a better option to sit beside Paul Pogba in midfield, as opposed to Fred (who played the semi-final against Sevilla) and Nemanja Matic (who started the majority of the games in that position since the restart).

"Is it because Matic and Fred play really well? I am not sure, but I like him a lot, so hopefully, he can pick up the pace next season and get back into the team"

Scott McTominay: 7/10



The talent & desire is all there, but drifted away from his good form after lockdown. He doesn't get the credit for the work he puts in, and his technique can & should improve. But a strong campaign overall. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) August 17, 2020

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov wants to see McTominay in the team

Manchester United had a disappointing finish to the season, as they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Europa League by Sevilla. The Red Devils have not managed to pass the semi-final hurdle this season, failing at the same stage in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace is tackled by Scott McTominay of Manchester United

That means United are without any silverware for 3 years since they won the Europa League in 2017. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed McTominay well for the majority of the season as the Scotland international played close to 2200 minutes for his boyhood club.

Scott McTominay’s rendition of ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ is jokes! Belt it out for Manchester United fella 🤣🎶 pic.twitter.com/5nzXFL73lG — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 5, 2020

McTominay has done well since he was introduced into the first team by Jose Mourinho and will look to get more game time next season.