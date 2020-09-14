Dimitar Berbatov identifies 1 signing to complete Manchester United squad

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils are short of a central defender to complete their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Manchester United have long been linked with Jadon Sancho but have failed to agree on a fee with Borussia Dortmund for the services of the England international.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Mail, Berbatov said

"I think Manchester United have a good squad, especially with the signing of Donny van de Beek. I think they need a centre back for sure. That completes the squad in my opinion."

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to walk away from a deal for Jadon Sancho and are already looking at different targets 😐



Does anyone have a clue what's going on with this transfer anymore? 😩🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3Rw1pbqAkY — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) September 13, 2020

Manchester United need a central defender, says Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United secured Champions League football by finishing third in the Premier League last season, a position secured on the final day of the campaign. The Red Devils had a resurgence in form in the second half of the season, propelled by Bruno Fernandes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer is in the market for a forward to provide competition for the front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. However, the potential signing of Sancho seems more unlikely than it did at the beginning of the transfer window.

Thought @Donny_beek6 slotted in very promisingly to the @ManUtd midfield yesterday. @Daniel_James_97 was productive on the left wing and @TedenMengi continues to look the part. Now looking forward to next weekend! — Stewart Gardner (@stewartgardner) September 13, 2020

Advertisement

The 20-time Premier League champions have considerable work to do if they are to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title. Chelsea, who finished last season on the same points as Manchester United, have made six new additions to their squad.

Dimitar Berbatov continued:

"I know they are looking to buy a forward, the first one being Jadon Sancho. It’s taking forever, I don’t know if the deal is going to happen. Are they strong enough to challenge Manchester City or Liverpool? I wish that’s the case.

"They need to challenge these two teams, it’s going to be difficult, but nobody believed they could qualify for the Champions League last season. They bought Bruno Fernandes and he made a massive difference; we all saw that. Maybe if they bring in Sancho, they will repeat that scenario. That would be a good signing for the team for sure."