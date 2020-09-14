Dimitar Berbatov identifies 1 signing to complete Manchester United squad

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils are short of a central defender to complete their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.
Manchester United have long been linked with Jadon Sancho but have failed to agree on a fee with Borussia Dortmund for the services of the England international.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Mail, Berbatov said
"I think Manchester United have a good squad, especially with the signing of Donny van de Beek. I think they need a centre back for sure. That completes the squad in my opinion."
Manchester United secured Champions League football by finishing third in the Premier League last season, a position secured on the final day of the campaign. The Red Devils had a resurgence in form in the second half of the season, propelled by Bruno Fernandes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer is in the market for a forward to provide competition for the front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. However, the potential signing of Sancho seems more unlikely than it did at the beginning of the transfer window.
The 20-time Premier League champions have considerable work to do if they are to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title. Chelsea, who finished last season on the same points as Manchester United, have made six new additions to their squad.
Dimitar Berbatov continued:
"I know they are looking to buy a forward, the first one being Jadon Sancho. It’s taking forever, I don’t know if the deal is going to happen. Are they strong enough to challenge Manchester City or Liverpool? I wish that’s the case.
"They need to challenge these two teams, it’s going to be difficult, but nobody believed they could qualify for the Champions League last season. They bought Bruno Fernandes and he made a massive difference; we all saw that. Maybe if they bring in Sancho, they will repeat that scenario. That would be a good signing for the team for sure."Published 14 Sep 2020, 14:01 IST