Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League clash

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov predicted that Liverpool will exact revenge for their two consecutive losses to Arsenal when the two sides clash in a Premier League encounter on Monday.

Speaking to Metro, the Bulgarian stated that he thinks the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mohamed Salah will prove too much for Arsenal to overcome.

He also stated that new signing Thiago should give Liverpool a further edge.

Jurgen Klopp loves Thiago already 🤩 pic.twitter.com/27v4dW8xdZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 20, 2020

“I’m looking forward to this, it should be a great game. We’ll see what Arsenal have to offer. Liverpool have been impressive and Thiago coming in is huge for them, he is top class.

"I will go for Liverpool here, as their front three is just too strong for most teams, and Arsenal still need to improve in defence.”

Jurgen Klopp focused on Liverpool revenge

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was speaking ahead of the game and emphasised that while his side are out for retribution against Mikel Arteta's men, they must earn their victory.

"We want to strike back. Let me say it like this - that is the situation we are in and it can be a better situation depending on how we use it.

"Results give confidence, but analysis is there so you can judge the games in the right way.

"It's not like Arsenal smashed us and we had absolutely no chance, so they know it's a different game and we know it's a different game.

"So the last result, in this case is not too long ago, it's just one information and not the only information."

"[We] Dwell on nothing, be in every moment of the contest and show humility in your approach by recognising you have to work harder than your opponent before you can even think about winning."

Liverpool enter the contest after picking up 6 points from two games, ensuring a strong start to their title defence.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have also managed two wins out of two to kickstart the domestic league campaign and sit one position above the champions on goal difference.

The match will be played at Anfield where Jurgen Klopp will hope a semblance of home-court advantage materialises in order to help his team set the record straight against Arsenal after their Community Shield loss.