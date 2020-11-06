Dimitar Berbatov responds to Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United rumors

Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that it is 'hard to blame' Manchester United if there is any truth in the rumors linking them with Mauricio Pochettino. The former Red Devils striker added that the players have not done enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lately and are responsible for the current situation.

Widespread media reports suggest Manchester United have sounded out the former Tottenham Hotspur manager regarding the role of head coach at the club. The reports adds that the club hierarchy will arrive at a decision soon, as things are not looking good for the Red Devils at the moment.

Berbatov has now chimed in and told Betfair:

"If there's truth to the Mauricio Pochettino rumors, it's hard to blame United really. When the team plays bad, the buck stops with the boss, and this has always been true. I saw him recently as a guest commentator, and he said he is ready to work again, so it's hard to stop those rumors. The one thing that won't change, however, is the players. A new boss won't change how they play."

"Yes, when you have a new manager you can see a bounce, but overall the attitude remains the same. No aggression, no passion, no holding each other to account. The players need to change their attitude as much as the manager needs to be changed."

Manchester United are currently 15th in the Premier League table. They face an away trip to Everton this weekend, and reports suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked if they fail to win the match. A loss would see United drop to 17th going into the international break.

Berbatov agreed that the weekend fixture against the Merseyside club is a must-game for Ole's side if he is to keep his job.

"Everton on Saturday now is a huge game for United, and I think if they lose this, it's probably the point where they look for a new manager. They are 15th in the table, could be lower depending on other results if they lose Saturday, and that isn't acceptable for a club like United. It's a must win for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

Manchester United have done well in the Champions League with big wins over PSG and RB Leipzig. However, they lost to İstanbul Başakşehir this week, leaving the group wide open once more.