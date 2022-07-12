Dinamo Batumi vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Dinamo Batumi will play host to Slovan Bratislava at the Batumi Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday.

FC Dinamo Batumi held Slovan Bratislava to a goalless draw in the first leg a week ago. The Georgian champions survived the fury at Tehelne pole, and what didn’t kill them has probably made them stronger. Dinamo reached the Europa Conference League third qualifying round last season – their best performance so far in a UEFA competition.

They are eying a similar exploit in Champions League qualification, but there are three more steps to reach the final tournament, starting with Wednesday’s clash.

Slovan Bratislava should have themselves to blame for the countless wasted goal opportunities. Their trip to Batumi could have been classified as a dead rubber if a quarter of their conversions had been accurate. However, the tie remains open and Belasi can still have their say.

Snatching the first goal of the encounter would boost their morale and cause panic in the opposing camp. To achieve that, they will need perfect composure early in the game, but the hosts will likely hit the ground running at the blast of the whistle.

The first leg granted both sides the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of each other’s strength and weaknesses. Both teams will be coming for the second leg better prepared.

Dinamo Batumi vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

Both teams met for the first time last week in the ongoing competition, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Dinamo Batumi form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D

Dinamo Batumi vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Dinamo Batumi

Defender Mamuka Kobakhidze is ineligible due to a red card suspension. Midfielder Benjamin Teidi faces suspension for card accumulation.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Mamuka Kobakhidze, Benjamin Teidi

Unavailable: None.

Slovan Bratislava

Goalkeeper Michal Sulla has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury while winger Marian Chobot recently suffered a cruciate ligament rupture. Midfielder Juraj Kucka is under suspension.

Injury: Michal Sulla, Marian Chobot

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Juraj Kucka.

Unavailable: None.

Dinamo Batumi vs Slovan Bratislava Team News Predicted Xls

Dinamo Batumi (4-2-3-1): Lazare Kupatadze (GK), Irakli Azarov, Giorgi Rekhviashvili, Oleksander Azackij, Grigol Chabradze, Guga Palavandishvili, Sandro Altunashvili, Zurab Davitashvili, Irakli Bidzinashvili, Vladimer Mamuchashvili, Flamarion

Slovan Bratislava (4-2-3-1): Adrian Chovan (GK), Jurij Medvedev, Vernon, Guram Kashia, Vladimir Weiss, Myenty Abena, Jaromir Zmrhal, Ibrahim Rabiu, Jaba Kankava, Eric Ramirez, Tigran Barseghyan

Dinamo Batumi vs Slovan Bratislava Team Prediction

Dinamo come into the game more confident following the goalless away draw. However, they also have more pressure on their shoulders to deliver. They need to score and prevent the visitors from reacting - not an easy task when in front of their home fans. Slovan Bratislava will mostly be in defensive mode but on the lookout for counterattacking opportunities.

Dinamo are favored to win, but they must be watchful until the final whistle.

Prediction: Dinamo Batumi 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

