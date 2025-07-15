Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Dinamo Minsk and Ludogorets return to action in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers when they lock horns at the Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion on Wednesday. Having suffered a 1-0 defeat in last week’s reverse leg, Vadim Skripchenko’s men will be looking to turn the tie on its head and reach the second qualifying round.

Dinamo Minsk find themselves on the cusp of another exit from the Champions League qualifiers against Ludogorets as they fell to a 1-0 loss when the two sides met in the first leg of their first-round clash last Wednesday.

Skripchenko’s side have now lost four of their most recent five games across all competitions, a run which has seen them drop into fourth place in the Belarus top flight table.

Dinamo Minsk secured a Champions League qualification berth after a standout 2024 campaign, where they clinched the league title with 68 points from 30 games.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets will be looking to eliminate Dinamo Minsk from the Champions League qualifying race once again after picking up a 2-1 aggregate victory in their second-round clash last season.

Before last week’s first-leg victory in Ludogorets Arena, Rui Mota’s men were on a five-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and claiming three draws in that time.

Ludogorets have come into the new season off the back of a stellar 2024-25 campaign as they cruised to a record-equalling 14th consecutive league crown and clinched both the Bulgarian Cup and Super Cup to sweep all domestic titles.

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Dinamo Minsk and Ludogorets, with each of their previous three encounters coming in the Champions League qualifiers.

Ludogorets boast a superior head-to-head record with two wins from their past three meetings, compared to Dinamo Minsk’s one victory.

Dinamo Minsk have won all but one of their last eight competitive home games, with a 1-0 defeat against Neman Grodno on June 18 being the exception.

Ludogorets are unbeaten in five of their last six away matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of April.

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Prediction

Ludogorets got the job done on home turf in the first leg and will journey to the Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion in high spirits as they look to reach the second round.

While Dinamo Minsk have been rock-solid at home this year, Mota’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we fancy them to come out on top.

Prediction: Dinamo Minsk 1-2 Ludogorets

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ludogorets to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Ludogorets’ last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last seven matches)

