Dinamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Dinamo Moscow host CSKA Moscow at the VTB Arena in the Russian Premier League on Sunday

Dinamo Moscow have won both their games so far and will be going into the game off the back of an incredible 3-2 victory against Ufa. Sandro Schwarz's side should be confident of extending their winning streak against CSKA on Sunday.

CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, lost 2-1 against Lokomotiv Moscow last time out. Aleksey Berezutski's side will be looking to bounce back with a win against another city rival in Dinamo on Sunday.

Информация о билетах на матч #ДинамоЦСКА: https://t.co/UK7Dv99gTr — ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) August 6, 2021

Since this is a Moscow Derby, expect tensions to be high as both teams will be determined to win the game.

Dinamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

Dinamo Moscow have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their five meetings, with CSKA Moscow only winning one

Dinamo came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory the last time the two sides met back in May. Arsen Zakharyan scored a winner in the 89th minute after Vyacheslav's Grulev's brace leveled the scores at 2-2. Nayair Tiknizyan and Chidera Ejuke got on the scoresheet for CSKA.

Dinamo Moscow Form Guide: W-W

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W-L

Dinamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Schennikov will miss the game due to injury

Dinamo Moscow

Dinamo Moscow have no new injury worries following their 3-2 victory against Ural last time out.

Vyacheslav Grulev and Daniil Lenovoy are still out due to injury.

Injured: Vyacheslav Grulev, Daniil Lesnovoy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

Cedric Gogoua picked up a knock earlier this week and is a a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Bruno Fuchs is unavailable, having been called up by Brazil for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Georgi Schennikov and Hordur Magnusson are still out due to injury.

Injured: Georgi Schennikov, Hordur Magnusson

Doubtful: Cedric Gogoua

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bruno Fuchs

Dinamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Dinamo Moscow Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Anton Shunin; Diego Laxalt, Ivan Ordec, Fabian Balbuena, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro; Clinton N'Jie, Daniil Fomin, Sebastian Szymanski, Arsen Zakharyan; Konstantin Tyukavin

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Igor Akinfeev; Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Viktor Vasin, Igor Diveev; Mario Fernandes; Kristijan Bistrovic, Ivan Obyakov, Nikola Vlasic; Chidera Ejuke, Fedor Chalov, Anton Zablotny

Dinamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Dinamo Moscow are on a better run of form going into the game, but CSKA Moscow have the quality in their squad to cause them problems

We predict an entertaining draw with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Dinamo Moscow 1-1 CSKA Moscow

