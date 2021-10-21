Dinamo Moscow vs Khimki prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Dinamo Moscow lock horns with Khimki at Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium in Russian Premier League action on Friday.

The hosts are third in the league standings, having gone winless in their last two games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by arch-rivals Spartak Moscow in the Moscow derby.

Khimki moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Akhmat Grozny. It was their first win in 11 games across all competitions.

Dinamo Moscow vs Khimki Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 11 times across all competitions. Dinamo Moscow have been the better side and have five wins to their name, though their last win against the visiting side came in 2012.

Khimki have been able to record just three wins, with two back-to-back victories in the most recent encounters in the fixture. The spoils have been shared three times between the two sides.

They last met in a Russian Premier League fixture in April at Friday's venue, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for Khimki, with Maksim Glushenkov scoring an injury-time winner.

Dinamo Moscow form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Khimki form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-L

Dinamo Moscow vs Khimki Team News

Dinamo Moscow

Denis Makarov, Diego Laxalt and Daniil Lesovoy continue to be on the sidelines for the home team. Makarov picked up a leg injury just before the international break and is yet to recover while Lesovoy is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Injuries: Denis Makarov, Diego Laxalt, Daniil Lesovoy

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Khimki

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side ahead of this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Dinamo Moscow vs Khimki Predicted XI

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Leschuk; Guillermo Varela, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin, Sebastian Szymanski; Vyacheslav Grulev, Vladislav Galkin, Clinton Njié

Khimki Predicted XI (3-5-2): Egor Generalov; Maksim Karpov, Egor Danilkin, Oleksandr Filin; Elmir Nabiullin, Bryan Idowu, Denis Glushakov, Besard Sabovic, Artem Sokolov; Reziuan Mirzov, Ilya Kukharchuk

Dinamo Moscow vs Khimki Prediction

Dinamo Moscow have seen a drop in form in recent fixtures, including a loss at home earlier this month. Khimki have managed to record their first win in 11 games. However, earning three points in their trip to the capital might be easier said than done, with the hosts also hoping to return to winning ways.

Based on current form and home advantage for Dinamo Moscow, a win is on the cards for them, while Khimki are also expected to score a goal.

Prediction: Dinamo Moscow 2-1 Khimki

Edited by Peter P