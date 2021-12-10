Dinamo Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Dinamo Moscow entertain Zenit St. Petersburg in a top-of-the-table clash in the Russian Premier League on Sunday at Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium.

The hosts have made it four wins in a row in the Russian top-flight which has seen them secure second spot in the league standings. The hosts beat FC Ufa 2-0 in their home game last Sunday.

Zenit St. Petersburg have maintained their top spot in the standings thanks to a six-game unbeaten streak in the league. They were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Rostov last Sunday while they also played out a 3-3 draw with Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dinamo Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Head-to-Head

The two rivals have locked horns 149 times across all competitions. The hosts have the better record in this fixture with 61 wins to their name. The visiting side are not far behind and have 48 wins to their name, while the spoils have been shared 40 times between the two sides.

The last eight games in this fixture have produced conclusive results with six wins for the visiting side and two for the hosts. Belo-golubye's last two wins have come at Sunday's venue.

They last met in league action in October. The reverse fixture at Gazprom Arena ended in a 4-1 win for Sine-Belo-Golubye.

Dinamo Moscow form guide (Russian Premier League): W-W-W-W-L

Zenit St. Petersburg form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W

Dinamo Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Team News

Dinamo Moscow

Sebastian Szymański is ruled out with an ankle injury after a horror tackle by Wiaczesław Krotow last week. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Clinton N'Jie - Ankle injury

Diego Laxalt - Hip injury

Daniil Lesovoy - ACL injury

Injuries: Sebastian Szymański, Diego Laxalt, Daniil Lesovoy, Clinton N'Jie

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Zenit St. Petersburg

Stanislav Kritsyuk is the only injury concern for the visiting side due to a knee injury.

Injured: Stanislav Kritsyuk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-3-3): Anton Shunin; Fabián Balbuena, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin, Sylvester Igboun; Vyacheslav Grulev, Denis Makarov, Arsen Zakharyan

Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Dmitri Chistyakov, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Claudinho, Wilmar Barrios; Daler Kuzyaev, Malcom, Sardar Azmoun; Artem Dzyuba

Dinamo Moscow vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction

Two of Dinamo Moscow's four losses have come at home this season. Both clubs have been in great form in front of the goal and have conceded 18 goals in their 17 league outings.

Given the form both teams have been in during their recent outings, a high-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Dinamo Moscow 2-2 Zenit St. Petersburg

Edited by Peter P