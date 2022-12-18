Diocesano vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2022

Diocesano will entertain Getafe at Estadio Municipal de Arroyo de la Luz in Copa del Rey action on Tuesday.

Diocesano vs Getafe Preview

The hosts, who ply their trade in Segunda Federación (fourth tier), saw off the challenge of Segunda División side Zaragoza 1-0 in the first round. Diocesano are competing in the Copa del Rey for the first time. Their qualification for the second round is already a “great achievement”, according to coach Adolfo Senso.

However, Dioce are relegation-threatened, sitting near the bottom of Group 5 – 14th out of 18 teams. They have won four out of 15 matches, drawing three and losing eight. Their win over Don Benito on Saturday was their first in five outings. They have never crossed paths with Getafe, who are labeled as favorites.

The visitors also began their journey in the first round, where they were given a run for their money by fourth-tier side San Roque Lepe. The clash ended 3-2 after extra time in favor of Getafe, much to the surprise of many pundits, who had expected a cakewalk for Azulones. The visitors will take nothing for granted this time.

Getafe’s campaign in La Liga is far from being rosy. They sit 15th after 14 rounds of matches. They have won three times, drawn five, and lost six games. Like Diocesano, Azulones have won only once in their last five matches. However, they are expected to spare no effort to secure passage to the next round.

Diocesano vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Diocesano have won twice in their last five home matches, drawing once and losing two other games.

Diocesano have scored a total of five goals in their last five matches, while conceding four.

Diocesano are yet to play in a league higher than the fourth tier since the club was founded 57 years ago.

Getafe have won twice in their last five away games, drawing once and losing twice.

Diocesano have won once in their last five matches, drawing once and losing thrice. Meanwhile, Getafe boast one win alongside one draw and three defeats.

Diocesano vs Getafe Prediction

Diocesano returned to winning ways with a 4-0 thrashing of Don Benito on Saturday after three successive defeats. They will hope to maintain that form against the visitors.

Azulones, who have been runners-up twice, are confident of progressing beyond this stage but coach Quique Sánchez Flores has warned against complacency.

Getafe are expected to come out on top due to their superior individual qualities and experience in top flight football.

Prediction: Diocesano 1-2 Getafe

Diocesano vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Getafe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Diocesano to score - Yes

