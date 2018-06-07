Diogo Dalot: 3 reasons why Manchester United have signed a good talent

A rundown of Manchester United's latest recruit

Nathan Fernandes CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 13:13 IST 7.52K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dalot is a typical modern-day full-back

Diogo who?

Manchester United recently concluded the £52m signing Of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred. The versatile Brazilian midfielder can play in a variety of positions. He will help in getting the best out of Paul Pogba.

All eyes were on Ed Woodward's next move. The Manchester United chairman is trying hard to complete all deals before the club travel to the United States for their pre-season.

A few weeks ago United fans were desperately scrambling to figure out who Diogo Dalot was. Many were scratching their heads as to why Jose Mourinho wanted a teenager who has mustered 6 career games, making his Porto debut in February.

However, this is a precedent case.

In the summer of 2016, the Red Devils were linked with all the best centre-backs under the sun, yet Mourinho pulled a rabbit out of his hat with Eric Bailly. Bailly, relatively unknown at that time, is now regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the league.

After Dalot's transfer, his new boss described him as "the best fullback in his age group". Here were analyse 3 reasons why United have unearthed a possible gem.

#3 Style of play

All of Dalot's YouTube videos have one thing in common. It also happens to be what the Red Devils currently lack; great crossing.

Manchester United didn't have players who could consistently deliver good crosses into the box with centre-backs unable to play from the back and full-backs lacking enough quality. In Dalot, United have a player fo great potential.

Antonio Valencia is struggling with fitness while Ashley Young has been too inconsistent. With Matteo Darmian heading to Juventus, Dalot will be playing the role of Valencia's understudy.

Dalot is an attacking full-back, reads the game well, is technically sound and is comfortable with the ball at both his feet. At 6 feet he is physical and tall for a full-back, something his boss loves. His aggression and tactical awareness will please his manager.

At youth level, he has won the u17 and u19 European Championships with Portugal.