Diogo Jota’s return has reinvigorated Liverpool’s top-four chances as Reds thump Arsenal

Liverpool have so far endured an underwhelming season but it looks like things are finally getting back to normal for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was in fine form before the international break and they’ve managed to continue from where they left off. On Saturday, the Reds thumped Arsenal 3-0 to send a message to their rivals.

After a dull first half that ended with no goals, Liverpool came back strong in the second, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Digop Jota (brace) settling the tie.

It’s been a difficult season for the Reds but their latest win takes them to sixth in the Premier League table and just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Jota makes the difference for Liverpool

The first half of the game between Arsenal and Liverpool was one of the most boring in the Premier League this season. At one point, it looked like the game would end in a goalless draw.

However, the introduction of Diogo Jota changed everything for the Reds. The Portugal star came on for Andrew Robertson after the hour mark and immediately made his impact felt.

Jota put Liverpool ahead with a fine header before netting his second of the night with eight minutes to go after Salah had given Liverpool a two-goal cushion.

The 24-year-old was in a rich vein of form before he was sidelined for almost three months by a knee injury. Fortunately for Liverpool, he has proved crucial after returning from injury.

Jota was the game-changer against Arsenal at the Emirates and will be key to how Liverpool end their season.

Reds’ top-four hopes still alive

The result of the game between Arsenal and Liverpool will have consequences for both teams. While Arsenal’s European hopes have suffered a huge blow, Liverpool have just revived their chances of finishing in the top four.

In a week where Chelsea and Tottenham both dropped points, the Reds are now just two points below the top four places.

“We have to win our games and somebody else has to lose because we don't play most of them anymore, but we have to make pressure on them and that's what we did tonight with the result,” Klopp said after the game, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

“We are still not in the end of the season or finished; Everton can pass us, West Ham can pass us and all these kind of things, so we have to fight and that's the statement for us and nobody else.”

There are still eight matches left to be played in the Premier League and a lot can happen within that period.

However, Liverpool have put themselves in a great position to qualify for the Champions League following Saturday’s huge win over Arsenal.