Diogo Jota’s impressive Goodison Park display puts the Liverpool false-nine debate to rest

Diogo Jota quietly put up an impressive display against Everton on Wednesday night, while teammate Mohamed Salah stole the show. If Salah’s stats are grabbing the headlines these days, then the Portuguese star, Jota, deserves some applause for his contribution to the ravaging attack of the Reds.

The Liverpool number 20 is replacing fan-favorite Roberto Firmino. Diogo Jota grabbed his opportunity this season following the Brazilian international's injury and has so far claimed eight goals and an assist.

Jota has a goal less than his entire 2020/2021 season with the Reds, but it is only the beginning for the former Wolves star.

#Diogo Jota – The new false nine

AIn the absence of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota completed the front three as they teamed up to score 43 goals since the beginning of the 2020/2021 season.

For the last two or three campaigns, Liverpool has heavily relied on their front three consisting of the Senegalese, Sadio Mané, the Egyptian, Mohamed Salah, and the Brazilian, Firmino.

The Brazilian international, however, has struggled with his form this season and was often unavailable for selection. Absent due to injury, Firmino’s absence has benefitted Jota the most.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“He just continually keeps scoring goals! I know they’ve lost Firmino for a while with an injury but he’s not been talked about because of [Jota’s] form." Danny Murphy on Diogo Jota:“He just continually keeps scoring goals! I know they’ve lost Firmino for a while with an injury but he’s not been talked about because of [Jota’s] form." #awlive [talksport] Danny Murphy on Diogo Jota:“He just continually keeps scoring goals! I know they’ve lost Firmino for a while with an injury but he’s not been talked about because of [Jota’s] form." #awlive [talksport] https://t.co/IjT9lLDxJ3

For years, Firmino has been one of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s favorite, growing in a false nine role, but recently Diogo Jota has stepped up to the plate. His performance at Goodison Park had the Reds forgetting the magical Firmino for that night, impressing Klopp as well.

Paul Gorst @ptgorst Klopp on Jota: "Diogo is an incredible package. Personality, really smart, organised, structured in a nice way. His career...I remember when I saw him first time I thought he'd be a player for me. So intense in all situations, technically on a great level. Incredible quality." Klopp on Jota: "Diogo is an incredible package. Personality, really smart, organised, structured in a nice way. His career...I remember when I saw him first time I thought he'd be a player for me. So intense in all situations, technically on a great level. Incredible quality."

Liverpool’s new front three have been destroying Premier League teams this season and Wolves will be the next ones on their radar.

#Diogo Jota’s Goodison Park display

A goal and an assist in the Merseyside derby was enough for Diogo Jota to announce to the world that he is in the form of his life.

Diogo Jota grabbed his sixth goal in six starts for the Reds in Liverpool’s emphatic win at Goodison Park. An untiring Andy Robertson sprinted through the left flank, leaving behind Seamus Coleman and Anthony Gordon to find Jota. The latter left Allan in the mud with a sharp turn, and a stunning strike with his left boot had Jordan Pickford powerless in goal.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy every angle of Diogo's derby strike... and the sound of that away end, presented by What a touch! What a finish!! 😱Enjoy every angle of Diogo's derby strike... and the sound of that away end, presented by @Sonos 😍🔊 What a touch! What a finish!! 😱Enjoy every angle of Diogo's derby strike... and the sound of that away end, presented by @Sonos 😍🔊 https://t.co/NIpzPfm7xR

Jota put up a creative display during the Merseyside derby, creating three chances, grabbing an assist, completing three dribbles, winning three tackles and never losing the ball even once. In the eighty-eight minutes played, Jota’s performance was commendable.

Diogo Jota will be the one to watch as he returns to Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Edited by Rohit Mishra