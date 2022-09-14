"Disgusting and ridiculous" "Deserves backlash" - Manchester United fans astonished as Mason Greenwood is named in Premier League squad for 2022-23 season

Manchester United fans are astonished by the club's inclusion of Mason Greenwood in their squad for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.
The Red Devils have confirmed the 25-man squad of players that will battle in the top flight of English football this season
One name that many were not expecting to see was Greenwood, who is part of the U-21 squad for the ongoing season. The forward's future at Old Trafford is in huge doubt. The young Englishman was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on January 30.
He has since been released on bail and Manchester United have stated that the player will not play or train with the club until further notice. Greenwood's last appearance came in a 1-0 win over West Ham United on January 22.
However, the squads for the new Premier League campaign have been released in full and Greenwood makes the list as an Under-21 forward.
This has received backlash on Twitter, with fans furious at the inclusion of the player. Here are some reactions from supporters alongside an explanation for his name being shortlisted:
Manchester United's summer signings Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony all make the list.
Malacia, Martinez and Eriksen have been instrumental in Erik ten Hag's side's recent upturn in form.
The trio have started all four of the Red Devils' last outings in the Premier League which have been victories.
Casemiro and Antony are still adapting to life at Old Trafford although the latter scored a memorable debut goal against Arsenal on September 4.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the club despite huge speculation that he was looking to secure an exit this past summer.
The Portuguese makes the list as do other top players such as Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.
Manchester United head to Moldova for European football
Next up for the Red Devils is UEFA Europa League action against Moldovan side FC Sheriff on September 15.
United suffered a setback on matchday 1 of the group stages when they lost 1-0 to La Liga side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag's men will want to get back to winning ways having been in such impressive form in the Premier League prior to the defeat.
Wins over Liverpool and Arsenal have seen many tout United as definite top four challengers.
FC Sheriff currently lead Group E after beating Cypriot minnows Omonia 3-0 on September 8.