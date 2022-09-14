"Disgusting and ridiculous" "Deserves backlash" - Manchester United fans astonished as Mason Greenwood is named in Premier League squad for 2022-23 season

Manchester United fans are astonished by the club's inclusion of Mason Greenwood in their squad for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils have confirmed the 25-man squad of players that will battle in the top flight of English football this season

One name that many were not expecting to see was Greenwood, who is part of the U-21 squad for the ongoing season. The forward's future at Old Trafford is in huge doubt. The young Englishman was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on January 30.

He has since been released on bail and Manchester United have stated that the player will not play or train with the club until further notice. Greenwood's last appearance came in a 1-0 win over West Ham United on January 22.

However, the squads for the new Premier League campaign have been released in full and Greenwood makes the list as an Under-21 forward.

This has received backlash on Twitter, with fans furious at the inclusion of the player. Here are some reactions from supporters alongside an explanation for his name being shortlisted:

Frank 🇩🇪 @TenHagEra Mason Greenwood is on our official Premier League list.. Mason Greenwood is on our official Premier League list.. 😳

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive



I just noticed it on their official website. Mason Greenwood has been registered in the under 21 area for #MUFC Premier League squad this season.I just noticed it on their official website. Mason Greenwood has been registered in the under 21 area for #MUFC Premier League squad this season.I just noticed it on their official website. https://t.co/tWgYYkwVrL

Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn Manchester United @ManUtd Our 25-man squad list for the 2022/23



#MUFC Our 25-man squad list for the 2022/23 #PL campaign has been released. ℹ️ Our 25-man squad list for the 2022/23 #PL campaign has been released.#MUFC Mason Greenwood included in the documentation because he’s still technically a footballing employee of Manchester United. Under 21 and English so doesn’t need to be registered so not included on the squad list per se twitter.com/manutd/status/… Mason Greenwood included in the documentation because he’s still technically a footballing employee of Manchester United. Under 21 and English so doesn’t need to be registered so not included on the squad list per se twitter.com/manutd/status/…

Evan @ebsk23 @ManUtd Sincerely hope there’s a legal reason as to why Greenwood is on this and we’re not actually bringing him back @ManUtd Sincerely hope there’s a legal reason as to why Greenwood is on this and we’re not actually bringing him back

. @Tundee0 @ManUtd Please take greenwood off that list lads @ManUtd Please take greenwood off that list lads

Leo @utdleo_ @ManUtd did I see certain person in the list or what happened? @ManUtd did I see certain person in the list or what happened?

Vin United @Iam_vin @ManUtd Please don't tell me you did not anticipate the backlash for putting 11 on the list. This is disgusting and ridiculous. The club deserves the backlash it gets from this. @ManUtd Please don't tell me you did not anticipate the backlash for putting 11 on the list. This is disgusting and ridiculous. The club deserves the backlash it gets from this.

Manchester United's summer signings Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony all make the list.

Malacia, Martinez and Eriksen have been instrumental in Erik ten Hag's side's recent upturn in form.

The trio have started all four of the Red Devils' last outings in the Premier League which have been victories.

Casemiro and Antony are still adapting to life at Old Trafford although the latter scored a memorable debut goal against Arsenal on September 4.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the club despite huge speculation that he was looking to secure an exit this past summer.

The Portuguese makes the list as do other top players such as Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United head to Moldova for European football

Europa League action for Ronaldo and co

Next up for the Red Devils is UEFA Europa League action against Moldovan side FC Sheriff on September 15.

United suffered a setback on matchday 1 of the group stages when they lost 1-0 to La Liga side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's men will want to get back to winning ways having been in such impressive form in the Premier League prior to the defeat.

Wins over Liverpool and Arsenal have seen many tout United as definite top four challengers.

FC Sheriff currently lead Group E after beating Cypriot minnows Omonia 3-0 on September 8.

