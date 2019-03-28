Opinion: Why Divock Origi is the perfect backup for Roberto Firmino

Siddhant Nanodkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 47 // 28 Mar 2019, 08:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool are challenging for the title this season and it will be a race till the final day to see whether Manchester City retain the title or Liverpool finally get their hands on the elusive trophy. Liverpool looks a more well-rounded team than last season. Although the goals were free-flowing last season, goals leaked at the other end were equally high. The fact that they finished fourth even after boasting of the best attacking trios in the world and couldn't get past Real Madrid in the Champions League final even after being 1-1 with 35 mins to go.

This was mainly due to a completely unreliable defence and unstable goalkeepers in Mignolet and Karius. Jurgen Klopp then sought to rectify this by forming a Gomez-van Dijk partnership in the middle of the defence and bringing in the second most expensive goalkeeper, Alisson Becker. This has worked wonders.

The signing of Fabinho and Naby Keita has reinforced the midfield. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not far from a return and Adam Lallana rejuvenated, the already settled midfield will be boosted further.

Another issue last season was the lack of a good backup for Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane on the wing. Klopp brought in Xherdan Shaqiri or has played Keita on the wing at times.

One issue that still loomed large at the beginning of this season was a good backup striker for Roberto Firmino. In the beginning, it looked as if Daniel Sturridge was the answer to it. But, however good he might be as a striker, he just does not fit Klopp's style of play. He is a traditional striker who likes to stay forward, get into the box and expect service from his teammates. No doubt he is an exceptional striker, but not for this system.

Firmino is the perfect Klopp No.9 who maintains a high press and drops in deep, almost playing as a No.10 at times.

Origi is a talented and hard-working player

One player who has suddenly emerged as a trusted option for Klopp is Divock Origi. Klopp's faith in Sturridge has waned recently and at the same time, the faith in Origi has increased.

Origi's breakthrough season was the 2015/16 season. He had come into Liverpool as a talented young striker but spent most of his time on loan at LOSC Lille. He scored 10 goals and recorded 3 assists in a total of 33 appearances in the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and the League Cup. He famously scored in both legs against Borrusia Dortmund in the Europa League.

Advertisement

However, he was injured regularly during that season which curtailed his progress. He then fell down the pecking order as a third choice centre-forward. In the current season, he made his first appearance against Red Star in the Champions League. Since then he has made a total of 13 appearances, scoring 3 goals and making 1 assist. He has played 394 minutes in all competitions. This points to a goal contribution every 98.5 minutes. In the Premier League, he boasts of a goal contribution every 90.6 minutes. This is tremendous considering he has only 3 starts in the league and 4 overall.

Moving away from stats, he has also shown his versatility by playing on the left-wing and frequently interchanging with the other frontmen, something which Klopp insists on. In most matches, he has also shown his ability to track back and help out the defenders. He is a tall player, something that the Liverpool front three lack a bit and is extremely quick off the mark.

He can also hold up the ball very well, which was on display for Sadio Mane's second goal against Bayern Munich wherein Origi controlled a long pass from van Dijk, picked Salah with a sweeping pass for him to assist Mane.

It is quite certain that Sturridge will move to another club in the next transfer window and even if he doesn't, he will either have to amend his playing style or content himself with being the third choice striker.

The obvious choice of big clubs is to spend big money to plug in any hole in their team. However, sometimes the answer is available closer to home. Origi is only 23 and therefore has many good years of football ahead of him and many years to improve.

Advertisement